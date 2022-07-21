Prime time Jan. 6 hearing details Trump's inaction during insurrection

Trump 'chose not to act' and 'didn't want anything done' as rioters stormed Capitol

Among the highlights from the prime-time hearing:

Secret Service called to say goodbye to family members: As rioters breached the Capitol, at one point getting 40 feet away from former Vice President Mike Pence, his Secret Service detail feared for their lives and told security to say goodbye to their families, an anonymous White House security member testified. “There were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth. For whatever the reason was on the ground, the VP detail thought that this was about to get very ugly,” the security official said.

As rioters breached the Capitol, at one point getting 40 feet away from former Vice President Mike Pence, his Secret Service detail feared for their lives and told security to say goodbye to their families, an anonymous White House security member testified. “There were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth. For whatever the reason was on the ground, the VP detail thought that this was about to get very ugly,” the security official said. Trump could have gone to the press briefing room at any moment to make a statement: Both former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former Trump communications aide Sarah Matthews testified the former president could have gone to the press briefing room at any moment to make a statement that encouraged an end to the Capitol attack.

Both former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former Trump communications aide Sarah Matthews testified the former president could have gone to the press briefing room at any moment to make a statement that encouraged an end to the Capitol attack. Trump's tweet forced Pence back into hiding for a second time: Pence had to be evacuated a second time inside the Capitol at 2:26 p.m. on Jan. 6 after a tweet from Trump said Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.” The committee showed surveillance footage of Pence and his security heading back to hiding inside the Capitol, coming within 40 feet of rioters. “The attack escalated quickly right after the tweet,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.

Pence had to be evacuated a second time inside the Capitol at 2:26 p.m. on Jan. 6 after a tweet from Trump said Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.” The committee showed surveillance footage of Pence and his security heading back to hiding inside the Capitol, coming within 40 feet of rioters. “The attack escalated quickly right after the tweet,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. Two witnesses confirm heated discussion in Trump’s motorcade during Jan. 6 riot: Two separate witnesses, including a protected witness, corroborated there was a heated discussion in Trump’s motorcade during the Jan. 6 riot.

Two separate witnesses, including a protected witness, corroborated there was a heated discussion in Trump’s motorcade during the Jan. 6 riot. Secret Service agents have retained counsel, committee says: Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said the Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed further information from the Secret Service and that some agents who have been witnesses have retained legal counsel. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general has launched a criminal investigation into the destruction of Secret Service text messages sought as part of investigations.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said the Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed further information from the Secret Service and that some agents who have been witnesses have retained legal counsel. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general has launched a criminal investigation into the destruction of Secret Service text messages sought as part of investigations. Trump ‘didn’t want anything done’: As the Capitol attack unfolded, the Pentagon had a pending call with the White House to coordinate a response to the riot. Former Senior Advisor Eric Herschmann told former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone that Trump “didn’t want anything done.” Cipollone ended up having to take the call from the Pentagon himself, he said in video played Thursday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Trump deliberately “chose not to act” as rioters breached the Capitol building because the mob was doing his bidding.

As the Capitol attack unfolded, the Pentagon had a pending call with the White House to coordinate a response to the riot. Former Senior Advisor Eric Herschmann told former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone that Trump “didn’t want anything done.” Cipollone ended up having to take the call from the Pentagon himself, he said in video played Thursday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Trump deliberately “chose not to act” as rioters breached the Capitol building because the mob was doing his bidding. The hearings will resume in September.

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The Money

HOUSING: June home prices were up and sales were down in metro Milwaukee; lack of new homes is 'systemic problem' in market as mortgage rates rise.

LENDING: Wisconsin business startup aims to expose flaws in lending practices.

The Fun Stuff

PIES: Kitchen Vixen, a new Milwaukee pop-up, makes pies and bistro plates.

MOST MILWAUKEE THING: Who are the Milwaukee icons that turned up in a viral internet collage?

The Games

WNBA: 'Milwaukee is a basketball city' - WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale supports efforts to bring an expansion team to Milwaukee.

PACKERS: The Packers are following the formula of the last two Super Bowl champs by fortifying the defensive line.

Today's Weather

Sunny and 88 with a chance of evening storms.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal.