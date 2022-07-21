Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks
According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight.
Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people contract the virus the week before, meaning there have been 51,075 new cases in just two weeks. The jump in cases week-to-week was not as dramatic as July 14, however, when https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/2G7u2/1/ <script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}(); </script>”>Ohio saw a nearly 30% increase.
Prior to the last two weeks, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. The jump is a rebound from four weeks where Ohio had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Civil Rights Leaders Rejoice As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman SCOTUS Justice
- Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- How much rent has increased in Columbus and Cincinnati this past year
- Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama Has A New Book Coming Out This November And She Will Get Our Coins
- Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing
- Ayesha Curry Steps Out In A Sexy Versace Look After The Espys
- ‘It’s Not Real Until It Hits The Streets’: VP Harris Touts Benefits Of Affordable Connectivity Program
- Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks
- OP-ED: Black Christians Should Understand The Politics Behind Overturning Roe v. Wade Are Anti-Black And Anti-Christian
- Jailed Children In Louisiana Moving To ‘Worst Of The Worst’ Prison For Adults
- Rickey Smiley Does Karaoke With Fans At Cincinnati Music Festival [WATCH]
Comments / 0