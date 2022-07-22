25 Sports Thursday- State Am Golf and Football Numbers up at area schools

PEORIA (25 News Now) - With the start of the school year just weeks away, Peoria firefighters are opening up their trucks to fill with school supply donations. First responders set up shop outside the Walmart on University Street, collecting donations from shoppers as they came in and out Sunday. It’s been a weeks-long effort to collect supplies for kids that need them, with the goal of ‘filling the truck.’ They’ll give it all away next weekend at an event hosted by the Tri-County Urban League.

PEORIA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO