25 Sports Thursday- State Am Golf and Football Numbers up at area schools

By Jim Mattson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (25 News Now) - Morton’s Tommy Kuhl finished 2nd and...

WMBD/WYZZ

Former Player Creston Coleman Putting Together Manual Hoops Documentary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Manual basketball player Creston Coleman says he’s reminded of his high school basketball playing days nearly every day. “When you meet somebody outside of Peoria, outside of the state of Illinois and you tell them you’re from Peoria. The first response you get is Manual,” Coleman said. And that’s one […]
Pritzker, Lightfoot are record holders

Governor JB Pritzker has so much money he can pretty much do whatever he wants, including helping to elect the Republican he preferred to run against in November. There is absolutely no doubt that Pritzker, either directly or indirectly, used money to slam all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates in the past June 28 Republican Primary, orchestrating the nomination of the person he felt would be his weakest opponent, Darren Bailey.
Central Illinois Proud

The impact of Saturday’s storms in Eastern McLean County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon was hot and humid for one side of the viewing area, but became stormy for the other edge of the region. The unexpected round of severe storms brought damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding in eastern McLean County around Colfax. Damage Reports.
1470 WMBD

South side Peoria home damaged after Saturday night blaze

PEORIA, Ill. — A south side Peoria home is left badly damaged following a fire late Saturday night, but thankfully no one was hurt in the blaze. Peoria firefighters say they were called out to a property along West Garden Street off Westmorland and Madison Park Terrace a little before 10:15 p.m.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jimmy’s Bar

Jimmy’s Bar is an iconic West Peoria bar that opened its doors in 1982. I became a regular that year and up until 1993, I was in there at least a few times every month enjoying the beer, food, people and the hospitality and fun vibes provided by owner Jimmy Spears and his outstanding and friendly crew.
Christmas comes early during outdoor market in Atlanta

ATLANTA (25 News Now) - There was a little more decking the halls than usual for this time of year in Logan County. Downtown Atlanta was ringing in the season six months ahead of time Sunday for their ‘Christmas in July’ event. The outdoor market is hosted annually six months before the holiday. The goal is to raise funds for the Christmas Committee, who will use the money for local decorations when winter rolls around, plus put plans into motion for holiday events during the winter.
Sports
Storms cause damage, flooding in Central Illinois

COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms moved through parts of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, causing flash flooding, wind damage and bringing large hail with it. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Livingston and McLean Counties. A funnel cloud was reported near Chenoa, but no touchdowns were reported.
Peoria community blows past goal for school supplies during drive

PEORIA (25 News Now) - With the start of the school year just weeks away, Peoria firefighters are opening up their trucks to fill with school supply donations. First responders set up shop outside the Walmart on University Street, collecting donations from shoppers as they came in and out Sunday. It’s been a weeks-long effort to collect supplies for kids that need them, with the goal of ‘filling the truck.’ They’ll give it all away next weekend at an event hosted by the Tri-County Urban League.
Business owners react to new parking lot in warehouse district

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business owners are reacting after a nearly four-acre lot was purchased by the City of Peoria for a new parking lot in the warehouse district. “It’s about time!” said Gone Axe Throwing owner, Matthew Ruder. The public parking lot will be constructed on...
Dozens of kids got new bikes in Summer reading giveaway

PEORIA (WEEK) - After hours of reading, Peoria’s kids were ready to see if they won a new bike. It was a part of the Peoria Public Library’s annual summer Reading bike giveaway at their Lincoln Branch. The branch had almost 750 readers ranging from high school to...
Discount retailer coming to Peoria, Pekin

PEORIA, Ill. – A national discount retailer that’s quickly expanding will open up one location in Peoria soon, and one in Pekin not long after that. “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet” will open in the Willow Knolls Court shopping center sometime in September, with a grand opening date to be announced.
