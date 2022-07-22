25 Sports Thursday- State Am Golf and Football Numbers up at area schools

WASHINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Washington High School played host to a big 7-on-7 tournament Saturday. It gave local high school football players to have some non-contact competition. Fall practice begins in just over two weeks so players looked at the event as a nice wrap-up to summer workouts with...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Manual basketball player Creston Coleman says he’s reminded of his high school basketball playing days nearly every day. “When you meet somebody outside of Peoria, outside of the state of Illinois and you tell them you’re from Peoria. The first response you get is Manual,” Coleman said. And that’s one […]
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is into the final stretch of summer workouts. The team has been on the court with coaches for four hours per week, trying to learn how to play together. With only four returning scholarship players, the new look roster features a lot of new faces with five freshman and three […]
Six of the past 19 Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year awards have gone to prospects who committed to the Duke basketball program. The winners include incoming Blue Devil freshman shooting guard Jaden Schutt, not to mention first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, who took home the hardware twice.
Searching for the best wine in Illinois? You only have to travel about an hour and a half outside Chicago, according to a list from Yelp. Prairie State Winery was named the best in Illinois in a list released this month from Yelp, which reveals the top wineries in each state across the U.S.
Brian Urlacher has been one of the biggest characters to ever play in Chicago. He truly left his mark on the city as a whole. Let's just say it, he was legendary. Here he is talking about his diet... this might not have been legendary, yet it still worked just fine!
Governor JB Pritzker has so much money he can pretty much do whatever he wants, including helping to elect the Republican he preferred to run against in November. There is absolutely no doubt that Pritzker, either directly or indirectly, used money to slam all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates in the past June 28 Republican Primary, orchestrating the nomination of the person he felt would be his weakest opponent, Darren Bailey.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon was hot and humid for one side of the viewing area, but became stormy for the other edge of the region. The unexpected round of severe storms brought damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding in eastern McLean County around Colfax. Damage Reports.
PEORIA, Ill. — A south side Peoria home is left badly damaged following a fire late Saturday night, but thankfully no one was hurt in the blaze. Peoria firefighters say they were called out to a property along West Garden Street off Westmorland and Madison Park Terrace a little before 10:15 p.m.
America is home to so many sacred sites, if you are looking to visit some of the most sacred sites in the country you have to come to the Land of Lincoln because Illinois is home to 2 of the 10 sacred sites worth seeing according to one travel website.
Jimmy’s Bar is an iconic West Peoria bar that opened its doors in 1982. I became a regular that year and up until 1993, I was in there at least a few times every month enjoying the beer, food, people and the hospitality and fun vibes provided by owner Jimmy Spears and his outstanding and friendly crew.
ATLANTA (25 News Now) - There was a little more decking the halls than usual for this time of year in Logan County. Downtown Atlanta was ringing in the season six months ahead of time Sunday for their ‘Christmas in July’ event. The outdoor market is hosted annually six months before the holiday. The goal is to raise funds for the Christmas Committee, who will use the money for local decorations when winter rolls around, plus put plans into motion for holiday events during the winter.
COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms moved through parts of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, causing flash flooding, wind damage and bringing large hail with it. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Livingston and McLean Counties. A funnel cloud was reported near Chenoa, but no touchdowns were reported.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With the start of the school year just weeks away, Peoria firefighters are opening up their trucks to fill with school supply donations. First responders set up shop outside the Walmart on University Street, collecting donations from shoppers as they came in and out Sunday. It’s been a weeks-long effort to collect supplies for kids that need them, with the goal of ‘filling the truck.’ They’ll give it all away next weekend at an event hosted by the Tri-County Urban League.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business owners are reacting after a nearly four-acre lot was purchased by the City of Peoria for a new parking lot in the warehouse district. “It’s about time!” said Gone Axe Throwing owner, Matthew Ruder. The public parking lot will be constructed on...
PEORIA (WEEK) - After hours of reading, Peoria’s kids were ready to see if they won a new bike. It was a part of the Peoria Public Library’s annual summer Reading bike giveaway at their Lincoln Branch. The branch had almost 750 readers ranging from high school to...
A tornado warning has been issued for part of the Chicago area Saturday afternoon with golf ball-sized hail possible, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was issued for Livingston County until 2:15 p.m. "This storm that is straddling Livingston and McLean counties has been showing increasing low-level rotation,...
PEORIA, Ill. – A national discount retailer that’s quickly expanding will open up one location in Peoria soon, and one in Pekin not long after that. “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet” will open in the Willow Knolls Court shopping center sometime in September, with a grand opening date to be announced.
Now is the time to establish a long-desired passenger rail route from the River City to the Windy City. That's the optimistic tone local and state leaders struck at a press conference Thursday announcing the release of a feasibility study and public survey results on the $2.54 billion proposal. Peoria...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Rain: it’s something Champaign County farmers haven’t seen enough of lately. They’re facing some of the driest conditions in the state, and that could hurt their corn and soybean crops. Luckily, experts say there’s still time for it to be a solid year for them. “Has the yield been hurt […]
