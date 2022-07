DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be another seasonably warm day with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’re going to feel hotter than that thanks to high humidity and dewpoints as heat index values top out near the century mark. A couple showers and maybe a storm or two will be possible during the peak heating of the day in the afternoon.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO