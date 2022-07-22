ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triad woman races on track's global stage

Cover picture for the articleTamara Clark is in her first professional season...

Felix postpones retirement for women's 4x400 relay at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400 relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement after she helped the mixed relay team win a bronze medal last Friday in what she had said was her last major race. “The coaches asked if I was available and there was no way I’d turn the team down,” the 36-year-old said through an email with The Associated Press. The prelims of the 4x400 relay are Saturday and the final will be held Sunday to close out the world championships.
Noah Lyles sets American record in 200 meters

Noah Lyles sped through 200 meters in 19.31 seconds on Thursday night, surpassing the longstanding American record by legendary Michael Johnson by .01 second at the track and field world championships in Eugene, Ore. Johnson set his memorable record by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta....
2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. 4. Sifan Hassan (NED) — 30:10.56. 5. Rahel Daniel (ERI) — 30:12.15. 6. Ejgayehu Taye...
Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record in the semifinals, then ran an even faster, wind-aided time in the final Sunday to take the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at world championships. The record time of 12.12 seconds came on the first race of the final evening, one of three semifinals that set up the eight-woman gold-medal race. About 90 minutes later, she ran 12.06 to beat Jamaica’s Britany Anderson by 0.17. That time is not a record because she had a 2.5 meter-per-second wind behind her, which is .5 over the legal limit. The wind on the record setter was 0.9. The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at worlds in 2019, broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison, who was in the same semifinal heat and finished second.
