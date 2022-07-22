ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, assaulted at rally

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Zl5b_0goUdYnm00
Election 2020-New York-Zeldin Attacked FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP Convention on March 1, 2022, in Garden City, N.Y. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked on Thursday, July 21, 2022 by man with knife at an upstate event but was uninjured, his campaign says.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday but the congressman escaped serious injury.

“I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement. “Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.”

Zeldin’s campaign said the attacker was taken into custody and the congressman continued his speech. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.

The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman spoke to a crowd of dozens outside Rochester, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. A video posted on Twitter shows the two falling to the ground as other people try to intervene.

Among those who helped to subdue the attacker was Zeldin’s running mate, former New York Police Department Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito, said state GOP Chair Nick Langworthy.

Langworthy told The Associated Press that he didn't have any details on the attacker or his weapon but exchanged text messages with Zeldin afterward while the congressman was speaking to police.

“He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there,” Langworthy said. He said Zeldin had “just a little scrape” but it wasn’t what anyone would consider an injury.

In a statement, Hochul condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody.”

Deputy Brendan Hurley, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, gave a statement to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that said the office "is aware of an incident at the speech of gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating."

Messages seeking information from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned, and phone messages were left with the county’s emergency dispatch.

Langworthy called on Hochul to issue a security detail for Zeldin to protect him on the campaign trail.

“This could have gone a lot worse. This could have really ended in a horrible way tonight and this is unacceptable,” he said.

Hochul’s press secretary Avi Small referred questions about providing Zeldin with a security detail to New York state police.

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He has focused his campaign on fighting crime but faces an uphill battle against Hochul. He'll need to persuade independent voters — which outnumber Republicans in the state — as well as Democrats in order to win the general election.

Democrats are expected to focus on Zeldin’s vocal defense of Trump during both of his impeachments and objection to the election results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care

PUTNAM, Conn. — (AP) — Even as numerous Republican-governed states push for sweeping bans on abortion, there is a coinciding surge of concern in some Democratic-led states that options for reproductive health care are dwindling due to expansion of Catholic hospital networks. These are states such as Oregon,...
PUTNAM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
WSB Radio

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. — (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Mesa County Clerk Tina...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — A police officer was fatally shot and another wounded in Rochester, New York, officials said Friday. The officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Police Chief David Smith identified...
ROCHESTER, NY
WSB Radio

Colorado man pleads guilty to casting missing wife's ballot

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump. Barry Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday and was fined and assessed court costs of $600,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
WSB Radio

Fireball sighting over Indiana confirmed by American Meteor Society

The American Meteor Society has confirmed that a fireball that streaked most prominently across central Indiana on Friday morning traveled across eight states. The nonprofit scientific organization fielded nearly 150 reports – and more than a few spectacular videos – of the phenomenon that was visible just before 2 a.m. EDT Friday across the skies of Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and northern Alabama.
INDIANA STATE
WSB Radio

4 Tennessee inmates escape near Georgia border, 2 still on the run

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in one Tennessee county are searching for a pair of inmates they say escaped early Saturday morning. Hamilton County deputies say four inmates were missing from their cells during their morning headcount at 5:30 a.m. The minimum security prison was placed on lockdown and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Governor#New York State Police#Democrats#Republicans#Violent Crime#Gop#Democratic#American#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park that was burning out of control Sunday through tinder-dry forest land has grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters battled the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Crews protect homes as California fire burns near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest on Sunday and had grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy