Albuquerque, NM

Pair of Lobo football players land on Mountain West All-Conference list

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since 2017, Lobo football landed a pair of players on the Preseason Mountain West All Conference list. Punter Aaron Rodriguez and safety Jerrick Reed II found out Thursday they had made the list. Reed II also made the preseason list in 2021. “It’s a huge honor, a huge accolade and I am blessed and highly favored for sure, but I was first team all preseason last year and I wouldn’t say that I didn’t live up to that standard but, I for sure didn’t get first team at the end of the year,” said Reed II. “So, it just put a chip on my shoulder and so at the end of the year I should get that same accolade.”

The Lobos only won three games last season and are picked to finish at the bottom of the Mountain Division, but they and other members of the league believe they will do better. “They won’t be at the bottom, I will promise you that,” said San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke. “They will be a tough, physical, football team. The Lobos will open the season at home against Maine Sep. 3.

In other sports news, a pair of former New Mexico high school stars picked up preseason Mountain West honors Thursday. San Diego State and former Manzano Monarchs standout, Jordan Byrd, was named Preseason Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year. Byrd was also named All-Conference for kick return and punt return. His SDSU teammate and former Rio Rancho Rams standout, Keshawn Banks, was named Preseason All-Mountain West on defense.

Eastdale little league majors defeated Shorthorn 8-2 Thursday to advance to the Southwest Regionals in Waco, Texas. Eastdale will play Mississippi in their first game at regionals on Aug. 4 at 9 am.

The Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 in game one of a pair on Thursday. Albuquerque Academy graduate Alex Bregman went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI single.

