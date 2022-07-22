Athletics-Lyles wins men’s 200 metres World Championship

Sydney McLaughlin continues to rewrite the record books. A month after breaking her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles, the American star did it again Friday at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore. With a time of 50.68 seconds – her previous record was 51.14 – McLaughlin finished...
EUGENE, Ore., July 22 (Reuters) - American Sydney McLaughlin produced one of the greatest track performances of all time on Friday by shattering her own 400 metres hurdles world record to win World Championships gold.
July 25 (Reuters) - World record holder Kevin Mayer of France regained the decathlon world title with a late comeback on Sunday after the event was blown wide open by an injury to Olympic champion Damian Warner.
EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian Tobi Amusan won 100 metres hurdles gold at the World Championships on Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit.
EUGENE, Ore. (Reuters) - After breaking the 400 metres hurdles world record and becoming the first woman to run under 51 seconds in the event, Sydney McLaughlin is already looking for her next challenge and is considering a switch to the 400m flat race or even doubling up.
Dina Asher-Smith said she "ran as fast as my leg could take me" after winning a bronze medal in the 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Friday 22 July."I felt like I got a medal...when I saw my name I was honestly so happy," the British athlete said.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago in Doha to the overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson at Hayward Field in Oregon.
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Matt Hudson-Smith won his first World Championships medal, claiming 400m bronze with a gutsy run in Eugene. The Briton, 27, went hard over the first 300m...
EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - Portugal's Pedro Pichardo continued his dominance in the men's triple jump on Saturday by adding his first World Championships title to the Olympic gold he won in Tokyo.
EUGENE, Ore. — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400m relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement...
