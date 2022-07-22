Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:
07-08-11-18-28
(seven, eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $41,800
