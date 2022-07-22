ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Volunteers of America hand out water bottles, sunscreen to unsheltered in Salt Lake County on hot July days

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Shawn Spalding and Ellie Tucker spent a hot Thursday afternoon handing out water bottles, sandwiches, sunscreen and socks to Salt Lake City’s unsheltered.

“It's all different kinds of people," said Tucker. "And to be honest, it could be any of us. You think it could never happen to you, but it can.”

Volunteers of America Utah is always looking for volunteers and donors. You can find more information here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFDpB_0goUcrPg00
FOX 13 News

The Outreach Care Coordinators with Volunteers of America Utah worked their way through Warm Springs Park and the hillside of Victory Road as the sun blazed and temperatures rose into the high 90s.

“We have a lot of homeless on the streets," said Spalding. "It seems like every summer, it gets hotter and hotter. We're breaking records in July, or breaking records for the whole summer.”

Gideon Nieman, has been living in Warm Springs for about two or weeks. Seeking shade anywhere he can, he was relieved to see Spalding and Tucker approach him and his friend with supplies.

“Very grateful," said Nieman. "It it's one of those things when people become homeless, it is almost like society punishes you by pushing you to the side. It's nice to have people like the VOA that come around and help the homeless by small gestures like water and food. Means a lot.”

The VOA is also warning people of the signs of dehydration and heat stroke and what to do if they need help.

“I couldn't imagine what it would be like living in a tent or under a tarp or in your car when it's 100 degrees outside," said Spalding. "It's unimaginable.”

The VOA hopes to relieve some of the struggles that experiencing homelessness brings.

“Getting their birth certificate, housing pathways, if they need detox, treatment," said Tucker. "We're here to help in any way we can.”

Whether it’s been 2 weeks or two years without a home, people like Nieman deserve care and compassion, he said.

“The homeless are still human," said Nieman. "It's just, homelessness is like a bump in the road that just might have tripped someone, and I feel like society, instead of giving, helping people back on their feet, [they're] quick to judge, quick to push to the side, and then people become lost. When you don't get help from people, then you end up being homeless for years.”

Comments / 2

Gephardt Daily

Avian flu investigation leads to raid on West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A phalanx of officers and officials descended on a West Valley City home suspected of housing birds infected with avian flu Friday. Armed with search warrants from a long-term investigation lead by the state Division of Wildlife Resources, a...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Time is of the essence for North Ogden food pantry, Tri-City Exchange

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The founder of Tri-City Exchange says he doesn’t know how much time he has, but he knows it’s not much. He’s under the gun to raise a significant amount of money, $600,000, in order to purchase the property currently occupied by the business and fold it into a 501(c)3 (non-profit) organization.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Royal Fire and Busby Fire burn throughout Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two new fires started in Tooele County on the afternoon of July 21. Utah Fire Info reports that the area on the north-end of Dutch Mountain located roughly three-and-a-quarter miles north of Gold Hill received lightning and prompted the growth of the Royal Fire and the Busby Fire.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah weather: Salt Lake, Davis, Utah counties getting more wind

SALT LAKE CITY — If you live in northern Utah, the wind has been hard to ignore the last several months. Strong winds aided several large fires through the state, including the Halfway Hill fire, which bloomed to over 10,000 acres this month, while gusts of over 60 mph brought dust from the Great Salt Lake's dry lakebed raining down on the Wasatch Front.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Viet Pham’s award winning Pretty Bird is headed to Midvale

For fans of this local mini-chain, clear the whole of your August calendar, because Midvale is set to become the fourth location in Viet and Alexis Pham’s burgeoning fried chicken empire. According to DABS July agenda notes, the business has applied for a limited service liquor license – which affords beer and wine sales. With the duo plotting an August opening – the restaurant is currently hiring for team members to staff the new 84047 location.
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Firework restrictions throughout Utah as Pioneer Day approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Towns, cities and even counties across the state have released varying firework restrictions and bans as Pioneer Day approaches. Many places including Tooele County, Bountiful, Weber County and Herriman (to name a few) have all released their own restrictions and bans. Firework restrictions in Tooele...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man rescued with heat exhaustion in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Search and Rescue (WCSAR) successfully carried out a rescue mission on July 22 in the area of Ben Lomond Peak. WCSAR says they received reports on Friday of a 19-year-old man who had come down with heat exhaustion after running out of water. Upon arrival, crews were able to locate the man and safely bring him down from the mountain. While en route, the group even met a new friend: a wild moose!
WEBER COUNTY, UT
