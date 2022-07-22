Athletics-Jackson takes 200m gold in Championships record

On this day in 2015, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to break the 11-second barrier for the 100 metres.The then 19-year-old history student could scarcely believe her eyes when she clocked 10.99 seconds in her heat at London’s Olympic Stadium in the Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games.In the process, she trimmed 0.03 seconds from her own British record and although she ultimately had to settle for fourth place behind Dafne Schippers in the final having run 11.06, her earlier achievement proved something of a watershed.Asher-Smith, a box carrier at London 2012, said at the time: “I’m in the 10 seconds...
