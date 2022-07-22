Montavilla Street Fair returns after 2-year hiatus

Free tickets will be available Friday, July 22, for eight interactive performances by nonprofit Music Workshop.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts will host eight free, interactive performances during August in partnership with Music Workshop, a local nonprofit music program. Youth ages 8 and up are invited to check out Music Workshop's free program, "Soundwaves," which will "connect music and life" on Aug. 16, 18, 23 and 24. The interactive concerts will include performances by Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes of Pink Martini, DJ Prashant, Thunderstorm Artis and the Portland Cello Project. Audience members will have the opportunity to engage with musicians and support the production itself, a press release said. The concerts are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Tickets will be available starting Friday, July 22. For tickets and more information, visit thereser.org. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Music Workshop is a Portland-based nonprofit that helps K-8 teachers with free access to music education worldwide. {loadposition sub-article-01}
