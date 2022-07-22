Montavilla Street Fair returns after 2-year hiatus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland area is about to see a long stretch of triple digit temperatures. It’s best you start planning how you’re going to keep cool now. “When it is cooler outside than inside, open your windows, get that fresh air coming in and then close them again as it heats up during the day,” Denis Theriault, deputy communications director with Multnomah County, said. “If you have any way to cover your windows from the light, the brightness, the heat that comes that way, that can make a big difference.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO