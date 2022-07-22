ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Montavilla Street Fair returns after 2-year hiatus

By Riley Blake
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After a two-year hiatus, the Montavilla Street Fair is returning. The event established in 2011 features local arts, crafts, and food vendors, as well as live music and...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 1

 

Related
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: July 22-24

Enjoy a new experience at this year's NW Natural Street of Dreams: Wine Country Tour Edition. You can explore 6 multi-million-dollar homes in Newberg and McMinnville and then explore Yamhill County's wineries. See the latest in residential construction and get inspiration for your next home project. Street of Dreams is open Saturday, July 23 through Sunday, August 14. Tickets are $20. KATU Day is Friday, July 29.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

1905 House Deconstruction on NE Glisan

The new owner of 7132 NE Glisan Street intends to deconstruct the house and detached shed to make way for a future housing development. DEZ Development bought the corner lot in late May and applied for a demolition permit earlier this month. Designers are currently working on plans for the replacement housing coming to this site.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

After fight, Oaks Amusement Park closes early on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood felt it necessary to shut down on Friday after fights broke out, a spokesperson has confirmed. The amusement park closed down an hour early and staff canceled the evening open skate session due to what it described in a statement as "unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of patrons."
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Extended heatwave could have Portland sizzling at 100 or above for 4 days

It’s about to get very hot, Portland. Temperatures in inland parts of the state will likely soar next week past 100, the highest they’ve been this year. The National Weather Service says a high-pressure system will sink in beginning Sunday, bringing hot air into the Pacific Northwest for an extended hot spell. Forecast models suggest that temperatures will reach 90 degrees in the Willamette Valley Sunday afternoon. Current probabilities are showing a 50 to 60% chance of that happening.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hippie-friendly reggae heads to Beavercreek, Clackamas

Northwest World Reggae Festival brings roots to ragga to lovers rock to farmland south of Oregon City You might not associate the green fields of Beavercreek with the hard, percussive sounds of modern reggae, but Clackamas County is in for a treat when the Northwest World Reggae Festival plugs in its sound system on July 29 and 30. Thirteen miles down Highway 213 from Oregon City, the campsite at 26450 S. Beavercreek Road should be overflowing with good vibes as some of reggae's top names come to town. The Northwest World Reggae Festival has outgrown its venue near Eugene...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
kptv.com

Portland Police Bureau works to fill 300 positions in three years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland city officials say police staffing is a top priority. The Portland Police Bureau swore in one of its largest classes of recruits Thursday with 16 officers joining the force. Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler, has a mission to fill around 300 positions at PPB in three...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Three-day Tigard Music Fest begins Friday

The event will be held on Main Street with eight bands and 25 vendors planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tigard's first Music Fest 2022, which includes music, food and shopping, is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 22-24, in back of businesses along the city's Main Street. Admission...
TIGARD, OR
KGW

‘It's not my house’: Houseless people take over vacant home in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — When you drive down Southeast 113th Avenue, it seems like an ordinary neighborhood. To the people who live there, however, there's one house that stands out. “They keep it nice and tidy on the outside so they try to blend in with the neighborhood, but everyone knows what's going on over there,” said Lily Wilde, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.
987thebull.com

Checking In On Downtown Portland’s Comeback

Portland, Ore. – The vacancy rate for commercial buildings in downtown Portland continues to increase. Despite things returning to normal as we come out of the pandemic, the vacancy rate in those large skyscrapers you see downtown went up by another 2% in the last year, with 17.5% of the space still empty. The losses since the start of COVID-19 is equivalent to the US Bancorp Tower fully vacating nearly four times over. And on the note of Portland’s largest commercial building, US Bancorp Tower has 10 floors that are completely empty.
PORTLAND, OR
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
kptv.com

Heatwave to bring dangerous temperatures to Northwest over much of next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland area is about to see a long stretch of triple digit temperatures. It’s best you start planning how you’re going to keep cool now. “When it is cooler outside than inside, open your windows, get that fresh air coming in and then close them again as it heats up during the day,” Denis Theriault, deputy communications director with Multnomah County, said. “If you have any way to cover your windows from the light, the brightness, the heat that comes that way, that can make a big difference.”
PORTLAND, OR
brewpublic.com

Previewing the 2022 Oregon Brewers Festival Beer List

Since serving its last beer nearly three years ago, the 33rd Oregon Brewers Festival returns to Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon from Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, July 30, 2022. Founded in 1988, the Oregon Brewers Festival is one of the nation’s longest-running and most beloved craft beer...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland Bans Outdoor Burning Till Further Notice

Forecasted higher temperatures and low humidity prompts Burn Ban in Portland City Limits. Portland, Ore — Predicted HOT temperatures and low humidity has prompted Portland Fire Marshall, Kari Schimel to enact an outdoor burn ban throughout the city limits. The order went into effect Friday night, July 22 at...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Free family concert series comes to the Reser center in Beaverton

Free tickets will be available Friday, July 22, for eight interactive performances by nonprofit Music Workshop.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts will host eight free, interactive performances during August in partnership with Music Workshop, a local nonprofit music program. Youth ages 8 and up are invited to check out Music Workshop's free program, "Soundwaves," which will "connect music and life" on Aug. 16, 18, 23 and 24. The interactive concerts will include performances by Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes of Pink Martini, DJ Prashant, Thunderstorm Artis and the Portland Cello Project. Audience members will have the opportunity to engage with musicians and support the production itself, a press release said. The concerts are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Tickets will be available starting Friday, July 22. For tickets and more information, visit thereser.org. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Music Workshop is a Portland-based nonprofit that helps K-8 teachers with free access to music education worldwide. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERTON, OR

