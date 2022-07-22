ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

In your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Hartford and New Haven

By Ellie Stamp, Kelly Bradley
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFTT0_0goUWKIH00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood this week in Hartford and New Haven.

Anchor Dennis House had the honor to emcee the Annual Hartford Gala that raised money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event honors Hartford’s best and brightest professionals who are active in their communities and have excelled in their careers.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s “New Haven’s Finest” event is next month and will be emceed by Meteorologist Gil Simmons.

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor was the emcee at the Creative Living Community of Connecticut’s annual farm-to-table dinner this week.

The organization’s mission is to create an inclusive living experience for individuals with and without developmental disabilities. The Creative Living Community celebrated its ninth year for this event and raised $40,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Wallingford holds truck show to support children’s hospital

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The hot weather on Sunday didn’t stop the All-American Truck Show in Wallingford. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, organizers say they’re happy to bring back the event. It featured close to 200 trucks and other classic cars. The show benefitted the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Springfield, Massachusetts, which […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Otis Elevator headquartered in Connecticut

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Nyberg: Westport small business reflects on 100th anniversary

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This small business in Westport has seen a lot in its 100 years of existence. It’s considered to be one of the country’s leading experts on herbs and vegetables, and the fourth generation is now running it. Sal Gilberti, owner and CEO of Gilberti Organics, and general manager Cimi Carreno are […]
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

CT residents flock to shoreline, state parks during heat wave

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people across Connecticut headed to the shore to cool off during Sunday’s scorching heat wave. Six-year-old Rayan Narayanan had the right spirit. “It’s a perfect day to be on the beach,” Rayan said. Ninety-degree weather isn’t for everybody, but his family wasn’t going to spend their Sunday cooped up indoors, […]
MADISON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Sports
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: New Haven Police Chief Talks About Promotion

After a long political struggle, the police department in one of Connecticut's biggest cities is getting a new start. New Haven's new chief of police said connecting with the community and transparency are among his priorities, and he's already had a trying event to test those promises. NBC Connecticut's Mike...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

‘Rosa’s Readers’ celebrated in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all know someone who’s done a reading program at some point in their lives. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro recognized some Hamden first-grade students who took part in the “Rosa’s Readers” youth literacy program on Saturday. Each of the students read at least 20 books outside the classroom with lots of encouragement […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibrosis#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Food truck park opens in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – After years of planning and delays, Hartford’s new food truck park is now open!. The crowds turned out despite the heat on Friday night. The food truck park opened at 4 p.m. and there are three different food trucks to choose from, offering different cuisines including Brazilian and Cantonese food.
HARTFORD, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: Sage-Allen Department Store, Hartford CT

This video is about the various buildings of Sage-Allen department store in Hartford, Connecticut. It first opened in 1889 at the corner of Main and Pratt Streets in a building previously occupied by the older dry goods store of Talcott & Post. In 1898, Sage-Allen erected its own building across the street, right next door to a building opened in 1894 by R. Ballerstein’s millinery store. Major expansions or alterations to Sage-Allen were opened in 1905, 1911, 1917, 1929 and 1967. The Hartford store closed in 1990.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Hartford’s Main St. experiences second shooting within 18 hours

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford’s Main Street was home to another shooting, marking the second such incident in the last 18 hours. Hartford Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 2:27 a.m. at 3229 Main Street. Police said they found evidence of gunfire upon arrival. A call to dispatch from a nearby hospital informed […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven fire displaces family of three

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Fire and Police responded to a structure fire in New Haven Saturday night that displaced a family consisting of two adults and a child. Units arrived to a working fire at 9:19 p.m. that was contained to the back of the house. Firefighters contained the blaze without any extension to vehicles or structures, New Haven Fire said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Shoreline towns asked to reduce water by 15%: Connecticut Water

Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Water is asking clients out of a water system in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%. The water system is quickly approaching a drought watch according to a release from Connecticut Water. It is the second of four levels in their drought response plan.
CLINTON, CT
WTNH

Domingo! Hartford postponed due to heat

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — City officials postponed Domingo! Hartford on Sunday due to a heat advisory. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said that the open-streets festival, slated to take place on Park Street, is being postponed due to the oppressive humidity, heat index that could reach triple digits, and forecasts above 90 degrees. The event, which […]
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Connecticut could reach record-high temperatures this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Weather experts and Connecticut officials are warning of the excessive heat expected this weekend with temperatures soaring to near record highs and the air feeling like more than 100 degrees in some areas. Across Connecticut, a heat advisory is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Silver Alert: 17-year-old Waterbury boy missing, could be in Bridgeport: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Kyzhon Blanc, who ran away from home Sunday morning. Police believe he arranged a pick-up from a white sedan to New Britain after leaving his house. Police are not considering this as a potential abduction, but as a runaway. Blanc was originally at a CT Junior Republic facility in Waterbury on Prospect St.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy