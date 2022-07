NEW ORLEANS — Jason Williams deducted professional fees that went to his mother, clothing costs and a second residence, a special agent of the IRS testified in court Friday. Agent Tim Moore recounted the payment to Williams’ mother along with over $10,000 in clothing that shouldn’t have been allowed, he said. Moore said that clothing can only be deducted if it is necessary for that type of business and something that you wouldn’t use elsewhere like a haz-mat suit or a police uniform.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO