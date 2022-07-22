ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major League Football practices start in Mobile

By Randy Patrick
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Practices started Thursday evening at Ladd Peebles Stadium for the four teams playing in the new Major Football League.

Mobile’s team is the Alabama Airborne and the head coach is former Atlanta Falcons and Houston Oilers head coach Jerry Glanville. The Airborne practiced for the first time in pads Thursday, July 21, and will play two home games at Ladd.

Prichard’s Willie Anderson to Join Bengals Ring of Honor

The Airborne will face the Ohio Force, Aug. 9, and the Arkansas Attack, Aug. 16. Coach Glanville told WKRG News 5’s Randy Patrick he’s coaching to win and his players are solid.

“We’ve got players. I am a real good coach I’ve noticed when we have real good players,” said Glanville. “So for me to keep winning, Dynamite, my guy has to go get the good players, I don’t want to coach the bad players. “

The other team in the MFL is the Virginia Beach Armada. Jerry Glanville will join Randy Patrick with a one-o-one in Sports Overtime.

