Eugene, OR

Athletics-Lyles wins men’s 200 metres World Championship

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (Reuters) – Noah Lyles led an American podium sweep...

The Associated Press

Amusan gets WR, then the gold, in superfast 100 hurdles

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record in the semifinals, then ran an even faster, wind-aided time in the final Sunday to take the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at world championships. The record time of 12.12 seconds came on the first race of the final evening, one of three semifinals that set up the eight-woman gold-medal race. About 90 minutes later, she ran 12.06 to beat Jamaica’s Britany Anderson by 0.17. That time is not a record because she had a 2.5 meter-per-second wind behind her, which is .5 over the legal limit. The wind on the record setter was 0.9. The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at worlds in 2019, broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison, who was in the same semifinal heat and finished second.
The Independent

World Athletics championships: ‘I just ran as fast as I could’ says bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith said she “ran as fast as my leg could take me” after winning a bronze medal in the 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Friday 22 July.“I felt like I got a medal...when I saw my name I was honestly so happy,” the British athlete said.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago in Doha to the overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson at Hayward Field in Oregon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NBC Sports

Allyson Felix returns from ESPYs for one more track worlds race

EUGENE, Ore. — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400m relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement...
