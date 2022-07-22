ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee shows video of Josh Hawley running away as mob enters Capitol

By KMBC 9 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jan. 6 committee's hearing Thursday evening noted U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's actions on the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked....

Comments / 36

Pam Ehmen
2d ago

Why are he and the other traitors still in office. They would not be if the constitution was followed as they swore to uphold !!!! Think about that.

Reply(1)
15
smalltalk
2d ago

Hawley’s going to prison but first he off to get his cups selling going, making money off the dead and the followers that going to jail and prison! Betrayed to the Oath of the constitution!

Reply(7)
14
jesse verastigo
2d ago

I guess he was running to the SAFE ROOM hoping AOC didn't have it blocked while she coward behind the door. AOC went on air telling you how she was in fear for her life. She was afraid that the door she hid behind would hit her in the head. I would be more concerned about the damage to the door

Reply(3)
5
 

Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Josh Hawley
Daily Beast

Jan. 6 Committee Embarrasses Josh Hawley With Fleeing Video

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) made an inadvertently comedic cameo at the Jan. 6 committee’s primetime hearing Thursday night when Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) laid out what Donald Trump’s most loyal congressional supporters were up to during the Capitol insurrection. “Senator Josh Hawley also had to flee,” Luria said....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour the day before Jan 6 wants to investigate select committee

The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob’s attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts the Justice Department’s recommendation, Guy Wesley Reffitt’s prison sentence would be nearly three times the length of the longest sentence among more than 200 defendants who have been sentenced for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the nation’s capital. The longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is scheduled to sentence Reffitt on Aug. 1. The judge isn’t bound by any of the recommendations or the sentencing guidelines calculated by the court’s probation department, which call for a sentence ranging from nine years to 11 years and three months,
TEXAS STATE

