Columbus, OH

UNC basketball set to face Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOiBK_0goUUuhV00

It’s official. The UNC basketball program will be playing in Madison Square Garden.

After a report surfaced earlier in the Summer that UNC and Ohio State were set to meet in the 2022 CBS Sports Classic, the two teams made it official on Thursday. The event will continue on for at least a few more years, being extended through 2026 and this year’s version will see the Tar Heels and Buckeyes face off as well as Kentucky and UCLA in New York City.

The two matchups were announced as non-conference schedules are getting finalized and for UNC they are adding another Big Ten team to their schedule as well. They already have games previously scheduled against Michigan and Indiana and will now play the Buckeyes as well.

UNC is 5-3 overall in the CBS Sports Classic, the best record among the four teams so far. That includes going 2-0 against Ohio State with wins back in 2014 and 2017.

The rest of UNC’s schedule which is all conference games will be announced soon.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football misses out on big in-state 4-star offensive tackle

Gator Nation had its eyes on three members of the class of 2023 on Saturday but none of them ended up committing to the orange and blue when all was said and done. Four-star safety Joenel Aguero picked Georgia over Florida in the morning and four-star linebacker Malik Bryant pushed back his commitment, leaving four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland to decide between his top five of Florida, Alabama, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kansas Reportedly Makes Surprising Move With Bill Self

Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and a top assistant off the recruiting trail this month. July, the most important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs, did not feature Self and his top assistant on the trail. "Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend...
LAWRENCE, KS
Popculture

NFL Legend Drew Brees Becomes Owner of Pro Sports Team

Drew Brees is now an owner of a pro sports team. The former NFL quarterback announced he is a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club of Major League Pickleball. The team is based in Austin, Texans, and Brees purchased the team with entrepreneur Andrew Dodge; Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Jim Buss; real estate mogul, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Founder and CEO of Serhant, Ryan Serhant and consumer venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries.
NFL
