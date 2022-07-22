Police investigate killing in east Fort Worth; 1 woman shot to death, another injured

A woman was shot to death and another was wounded on Thursday night in east Fort Worth, police said.

The victims were shot about 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

The women were taken to a hospital, where one died. The second victim was in serious condition immediately after she was shot and had injuries that are not life-threatening, a MedStar spokesperson said.

Fort Worth police did not say whether a suspect was in custody.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the deceased victim’s name or age.

In March, a man who was an unintended victim was shot a block from the scene of Thursday’s killing as he stood in front of a dentist’s office , police said. The man was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two people driving vehicles. He survived.