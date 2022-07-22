Alvarez homers as Astros down Yankees 7-5 for DH sweep
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros opened the second half of the season by sweeping the New York Yankees in a doubleheader Thursday to inch closer in the standings to the team with baseball’s best record. Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five...
SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. “We played good ball,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “We held on a couple games, but our bullpen came through. Guys were operating on fumes, but they found some energy to win the game.”
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James liked the clown nose. Dave Martinez wasn’t as big of a fan. Sorry skip, it appears Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is siding with the NBA superstar on this one. Robles was caught by cameras in the dugout Sunday wearing a clown nose, a day after Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner called him a “clown” for briefly admiring his eighth-inning homer in Washington’s 7-2 loss. James posted the picture of Robles wearing the clown nose on his Instagram story with the caption “Something I would do for sure!” Robles posted James’ reply on his own Instagram story.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and had four RBIs to retake the major league lead, leading the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Sunday night. Alonso hit his 25th home run in a five-run sixth and added a RBI double high off the center-field wall in a three-run seventh that built an 8-1 lead. With 82 RBIs, he moved one ahead of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge heading into the first Subway Series game of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Eric Hosmer provided Musgrove (8-5) a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the sixth off Drew Smith (2-3), but the Mets rallied in the bottom half on the sweltering night and reopened a 1 1/2-game NL East lead over second-place Atlanta. New York avoided a three-game sweep and what would have been its first four-game losing streak this year. After wasting a second-and-third, no-outs threat in the fifth, the Mets pressured again when Starling Marte singled leading off the sixth and Francisco Lindor doubled.
The Los Angeles Angels have been struggling for most of the last two months, and Reid Detmers credits his teammates with staying the course and not getting too frustrated."We've had a couple of rough patches obviously, but everyone in here treats it like another day," Detmers said. "There's nothing crazy about it. We don't think about it. We go out and play. We don't think about that stuff."Taylor Ward homered in a five-run first, Detmers pitched five scoreless innings and the Angels cooled off the Atlanta Braves with a 9-1 victory Sunday.Max Stassi went 3 for 4 and drove in...
Fresh off the injured list, the New York Yankees didn't give Yordan Álvarez the time of day in his lone plate appearance in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, intentionally walking the lefty. But as the designated hitter started game two, the Yankees pitched to the league leader in OPS, and it didn't end well for New York.
BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night. Toronto came within two runs of the...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Sunday. Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, had the first four-hit game of his career. New York, with the...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Friday night. Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent. “You have to start off on a good foot here with this hot ballclub,” Judge said. “They’ve been on a hot run. They came out swinging. They have some good bullpen guys back there too. Hopefully, come in here tomorrow and take the series would be big time.” Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors.
Yesterday was the definition of a Pyrrhic victory for the Yankees, a 7-6 win that saw Michael King fracture his elbow and Aroldis Chapman continue to be unreliable. With three straight tough games in two days coming out of the All Star break, New York could use a laugher, and the ballclub has a good shot with Gerrit Cole on the mound against the Orioles tonight.
