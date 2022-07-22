ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LOST AND FOUND: Family travels to East Texas to recover lost memories

By Reyna Revelle
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xoeit_0goUSc8500

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Two months ago, we shared a story of an East Texan woman who bought an abandoned storage unit, and what she found was hundreds of years worth of family memories left behind. Just a couple of weeks after our report aired, Norma finally found the family she was looking for.

Woman finds artifacts in abandoned storage unit, seeks family in East Texas area

“This is just unexplainable… to know that I finally reached out with the help of you and your KETK family! It brought us together like this,” said the buyer of the storage unit, Norma Kennedy.

A special meeting is months in the making. Back in May, Norma Kennedy reached out to KETK News hoping to get help finding the Wright family. After days of going through photos and documents, a breakthrough happened.

“I got a text from my cousin down near Bostrom. It was a video clip of the interview with Norma and she was holding the picture of Ben… my Uncle Ben and Jessie. I go, ‘That’s my Uncle Ben!’ I listened to the article, went to the website, and I look at my girlfriend and said, ‘This is my Uncle Ben!” said Gary Wright.

Thrilled by the discovery, Gary immediately picked up the phone to call his cousin, Artie, after not speaking to him for decades.

EXHAUSTED FUNDS: Resources run dry as East Texas seniors cope with record rent

“The Wright family moved around but mainly lived in the Ennis area. My grandfather was a cattle rancher down there. The family settled there and we progressed around- I ended up with my dad and family ended up living in the Fort Worth area in Bedford,” said Wright.

The early days of the Wright family were spent in Texas. But over time, they lost connection with one another. Gary now lives in Arizona while the rest of his relatives reside in Montana and Oregon. This discovery has him excited to reconnect with his cousin, Artie.

“To me, it was exciting to talk to him because I hadn’t talked to him since the 60s. He left Texas, not sure why, but after speaking with him I learned he’s in Yaak, Montana which is 17 miles from the Canadian border,” said Wright.

KETK News asked if he knew how Artie may feel knowing his cousin had come down to Tyler to retrieve their once lost memories. “I think he would be excited too. To know that someone got all this history, and now he is going to get it back in his hands,” said Wright.

Ms. Kennedy was never able to experience going through old photos with her family. After this long-awaited gathering, she’s now become an honorary member of the Wright family.

QUICK CASH: East Texas pawn shop sees spike in customers struggling to pay bills

“It was as if I found a long-lost family of my own. This has just been a blessing for me to know that there are families out there still that have and want family,” said Kennedy.

As the branches on their family tree continue to grow, what was lost now, has a new beginning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ketk.com

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ennis, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Bedford, TX
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
City
Tyler, TX
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTAL

Something blue: Harrison Co. deputies help send off newlyweds in style

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a wedding earlier in July, not by the way most people think. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that two deputies were in attendance working security and wanted to partake in the “send-off” for the newly-weds. The two deputies decided what better way for the bride and groom to exit the wedding than in the backseat of the patrol unit.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Wright
Tour Tyler Texas

Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open in Tyler, Texas 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323 according to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis and 301 E. Loop 281by early 2023 in Longview, Texas.
TYLER, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Texas man found dead at Big Bend National Park

A Texas man was found dead on a trail at Big Bend National Park, according to a news release from the National Park Service on Friday, July 22. The hiker was a 75-year-old man from Houston. On Thursday, July 21, Big Bend National Park's Communications Center received notice of a...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Lost And Found#A New Beginning#East Texan
foxsportstexarkana.com

5 killed in head-on collision on East Texas highway

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas early Friday collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Texas highway 110 about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Tyler and 85 miles east of Dallas.
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
News Channel 25

Officials search for east Texas teen missing for months

MARSHALL, Texas — Officials declared 16-year-old Talya Jones of Marshall, Texas missing. Talya was last seen on April 2 with blond braids, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said. NCMEC did not provide a description of what Talya was last seen wearing. Talya is black and stands...
MARSHALL, TX
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot outside but also hot for a Texas Lottery player’s wallet down in Southeast Texas once they claim a big win over the weekend. The lottery reports that a $25,000 winning ticket from Friday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold outside of Beaumont. The ticket matched all five winning numbers 16, 17, 19, 26 and 28 from the July 22 drawing.
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas in need of dog food

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas shared on social media that they would appreciate it if the community could donate dog food to them. They need Iams Puppy and adult dog food. The shelter said one of their puppy’s, Birdie, is very worried about her dinner.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy