Teen injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teenager was shot in South Memphis Thursday night.

Memphis Police say a 16-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Norris Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Reports say officers found at least four shell casings inside the store.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but a witness told police she saw three teens hitting and kicking an older man around the time of the shooting.

She believes he lives in the area and says he was bleeding profusely from the face as the teens kicked him. WREG is told she yelled at them to stop, causing them to scatter and disappear into the night.

The witness says instead of waiting for officers to arrive, the victim walked away.

Police have not revealed who they believe shot the teen or if he’s connected with anyone involved in the assault outside the gas station.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

