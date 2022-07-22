ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen injured in South Memphis shooting

By Morgan Mitchell, Quametra Wilborn, Courtney Anderson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teenager was shot in South Memphis Thursday night.

Memphis Police say a 16-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Norris Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Reports say officers found at least four shell casings inside the store.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but a witness told police she saw three teens hitting and kicking an older man around the time of the shooting.

She believes he lives in the area and says he was bleeding profusely from the face as the teens kicked him. WREG is told she yelled at them to stop, causing them to scatter and disappear into the night.

The witness says instead of waiting for officers to arrive, the victim walked away.

Police have not revealed who they believe shot the teen or if he’s connected with anyone involved in the assault outside the gas station.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

WREG

Man killed in Midtown shooting on Hawthorne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect tonight after a shooting in the Evergreen neighborhood of Midtown left a man dead. People who live along this road really have been left shaken…those we talked to believe this was a home invasion. A calm, quiet afternoon off...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One rushed to hospital after Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital recovering Monday morning after a shooting in Midtown. MPD responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue overnight. Police have not released information on any suspects. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update this page when...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second 15-year-old charged with death of Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenage suspect has been charged in the killing of pastor Autura Eason-Williams. A 15-year-old is now facing first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and carjacking. Task force and homicide investigators developed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: $9K in merchandise stolen from Frayser clothing store

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a group of suspects who they say stole approximately $9,000 worth of merchandise from a clothing store in Frayser Monday morning. Officers saw the front door window was shattered when they responded to a burglary at the Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard before 4 a.m. Police say six […]
MEMPHIS, TN
