Ashland, MT

Wall Fire southwest of Ashland now 20% contained

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
The Herald News
 5 days ago

UPDATE, JULY 23

The Montana Fire Information website reports that as of Friday night, the Wall fire is 1,700 acres large and is 20% contained.

Fire behavior is still active.

It was naturally caused according to the fire information website.

UPDATE, JULY 22

The Bureau of Land Management reports the Wall Fire has grown to 1,300 acres.

According to the report, the fire is 30 miles southwest of Ashland and local, county and federal resources are on scene.

ROSEBUD CO., Mont. - A 500-acre fire has sparked in Rosebud County.

As of 7:36 pm, the fire is being managed as a Type 3 Incident and 32 personnel are on site according to the Montana Fire Information website.

The fire is described as being active.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office says the fire is in the south end of the county and that they are aware of the fire.

Very limited information has been given on the fire at this time and we will provide updates as we get them.

Article published July 21, 2022.

The Herald News

