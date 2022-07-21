XRAY FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important August 1 Deadline in Securities Class Action – XRAY

Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL released results of its reconvened annual and special meeting of shareholders, revealing that all of the resolutions suggested were approved by the company's shareholders. The meeting was originally held on July 21, 2022, and was adjourned, without any business being considered, due to a lack of quorum. Under the by-laws of the company and the interim order granted by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in respect of the meeting, those shareholders who attended the meeting on July 25, 2022, in person or by proxy, constituted a quorum.

