New York City, NY

XRAY FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important August 1 Deadline in Securities Class Action – XRAY

By ACCESSWIRE
Benzinga
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the common stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY between June 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 1, 2022 lead...

