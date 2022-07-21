ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Appeals Court Won't Fast Track Florida Abortion Lawsuit

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The legal battle over Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban won’t go on a fast track to the state Supreme Court, which has previously ruled that the constitution’s privacy provisions guarantee a right to abortion. The 1st District Court of Appeal decided...

Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Judge Blocks Prosecutor From Probing Georgia Lawmaker in Trump Election Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A judge in Georgia on Monday granted a Republican state lawmaker's request to disqualify the district attorney from probing the lawmaker directly in an investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Government
US News and World Report

Lawmakers Eye Exemptions to Tennessee's Trigger Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — ’s attorney general’s office on Monday said it’s still unknown when the state’s anti-abortion “trigger ban” will go into effect, but some state lawmakers are raising alarm that the ban has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives, a man training to be an FBI agent, and an investment banker were among nine people charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes revealed on Monday with the unsealing of indictments in New York City. It was one of the most significant attacks by law enforcement on insider trading in a decade, and a prosecutor and other federal officials pledged fresh enthusiasm for similar prosecutions in the future. They said the cheating resulted in millions of dollars of illegal profits for defendants situated on both coasts and in middle America. Stephen Buyer was accused in court papers of engaging in insider trading during the $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, announced in April 2018. An indictment identified him as someone who misappropriated secrets he learned as a consultant to make $350,000 illegally. Buyer, 63, of Noblesville, Indiana, was arrested Monday in his home state. He served on committees with oversight over the telecommunications industry while a Republican congressman from 1993 through 2011.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Biden presses Congress to pass $52 bln semiconductor subsidies

President Joe Biden on Monday pushed Congress to pass a bill providing domestic semiconductor manufacturers with $52 billion in subsidies to cut reliance on foreign sourcing for the vital component. "Congress must pass this bill as soon as possible," he said, citing both the economic and national security "imperative" of securing production of the tiny components needed for everything from smart phones to cars and weapons.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

Florida school shooter's AR-15 rifle shown to his jurors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz got their first view Monday of the AR-15-style rifle he used to murder 17 students and staff members four years ago at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, staring intently as it was carried to the front of the courtroom.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
US News and World Report

Sununu Signs Law to Prevent Assaults on Health Care Workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Health care facilities in New Hampshire will have to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs under a new law. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed seven bills into law this week, including a Senate bill designed to require the violence prevention programs and establish a health care workplace safety commission, according to his office.
CONCORD, NH
US News and World Report

Suspect Accused of Attacking U.S. Rep Zeldin Faces Federal Charges

(Reuters) - A man accused of trying this week to stab Republican U.S. Representative and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was arrested on Saturday on a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon, authorities said. David Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, appeared before a magistrate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. July 23, 2022. Editorial: Should most Ohio retailers be required to accept cash as payment?. A downstate GOP lawmaker has done something that many might consider unusual for a Republican -- introduce a bill in the Ohio Senate that would add a mandate for Ohio businesses. State Sen. Louis W. “Bill” Blessing III, of Colerain Township in Hamilton County, via Senate Bill 242 introduced last fall, wants the legislature to require most retail businesses in Ohio to accept cash payments.
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Terminals at California's Third-Busiest Port Resume Regular Hours on Monday

(Reuters) -Marine terminals at California's Port of Oakland reopened for regular weekday hours on Monday after independent truckers formally ended a week-long protest of the state's new "gig worker" law that stranded cargo on ships, docks and warehouses, worsening U.S. supply chain snarls. "All of our marine terminals are open...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Jury Deadlocks on Racial Discrimination Suit by 2 Officers

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio jury has deadlocked on a racial discrimination suit filed against the city of Cincinnati and its former police chief by two officers, one white and one Black, over different discipline imposed after use of the same racial slur. The jury of six women and...
CINCINNATI, OH
US News and World Report

Murkowski Says She Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for COVID-19. She made the announcement on the social media. In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The statement did not specify the timing of the test. Her campaign posted photos of events that Murkowski participated in Friday and Saturday in Fairbanks.
JUNEAU, AK
US News and World Report

Jan. 6 Hearings Traced an Arc of 'Carnage' Wrought by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — To understand how Donald Trump’s desperation and lies became a potent danger to democracy, consider the ginger mints. Mints featured in one of the absurdist but toxic episodes fleshed out in the Jan. 6 hearings, which now pause even as the Justice Department presses ahead on a parallel criminal investigation that it calls the most important in its history.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Montana Tribe Sues US Agency Over Policing and Jail Space

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A southeastern Montana tribe has filed a federal lawsuit against the Interior Department and its Bureau of Indian Affairs, saying the U.S. is not complying with its treaty obligation to provide adequate law enforcement services on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. The lawsuit filed Tuesday...
BILLINGS, MT

