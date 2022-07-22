ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe storms striking Alabama

By Allen Strum
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEAR-TV — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of Alabama late Thursday night. Damaging winds are...

weartv.com

alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Update: Storms Developing over North Alabama

Morning satellite imagery indicated something was up over Northwest Alabama, and it turns out to be true. Showers and thunderstorms have been developing over the past hour in areas mainly northwest of I-59. It is that old MCV over Mississippi left a little boundary over Northwest Alabama. The heaviest storms...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Plane makes hard-landing in Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a small plane landing in Smith Lake Saturday afternoon in Cullman. According to ALEA troopers, the plane executed a hard-landing on Smith Lake near Crane Creek. The plane was not severely damaged and there were no reported injuries. Nothing else is available as ALEA’s […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

More than 49,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather across central Alabama has led to thousands of residents suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are 1,125 power outages at this time with 49,299 customers being impacted. Storms are expected to last throughout most of Thursday night. Stay with CBS...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Power reports multiple outages after severe storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is currently working to fix multiple outages after severe thunderstorms across the state. At last check, there were more than 600 outages with more than 34,000 customers affected. For more information on power outages, click here. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause power outages, downed trees across central Alabama

Alabama Power was reporting more than 50,000 customers were affected by power outages due to strong storms moving through central Alabama on Thursday night. A majority of those outages were in the Birmingham metro area. Several weather-related calls came in to the Homewood Fire Department. Captain Mark Shannon said several...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden’s Miss Alabama celebrates 75 years of her title

Featured Photo: Pictured above, Miss Alabama 1947 Peggy Elder Butler (left) and her grandson Cley Butler (right) join the audience of the 2022 Miss Alabama pageant. (All photos courtesy of Laure and Cley Butler.) Pictured at left, Peggy Elder Butler (left) and grandson Cley Butler (right) cross the Miss Alabama...
GADSDEN, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Hot Dog Chili Sauce

I want you to think back to the last chili dog you ate. Not homemade, but the last chili dog you had from a street cart vendor, at the county fair or from your favorite hot dog joint. Chances are, that chili had a different texture and consistency than the chili you’d eat out of a bowl. Well, folks, this recipe is just that.
ALABAMA STATE
WEAR

Boating accident in Mobile Bay claims 1 mans life

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a call Friday night about a boating accident that killed a man in Mobile County. According to troopers, at approximately 11:30 p.m. a single boat struck a concrete barrier, which resulted in Quinton E. Zirlott, 22, from Theodore, being ejected from the boat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

