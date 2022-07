CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s help to figure out the person(s) responsible for removing steel pieces from a bridge. Sometime between April 1 at 1 a.m. and July 20 at 7 a.m., pieces were removed and taken from an iron bridge at 1571 Kellytown Road in Knox Township, […]

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO