The newly formed Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command will host a ribbon cutting July 28 to formally mark the launch of the organization. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command was created through the merger of The Salvation Army of Lake County and The Salvation Army of Porter County, which was announced in late June and became effective July 1. The merged group will be led by Capt. Bersabe Vera-Hernandez.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO