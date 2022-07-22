ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

6-7-0-5, WB: 8

(six, seven, zero, five; WB: eight)

