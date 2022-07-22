ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unprecedented heatwaves becoming routine due to climate change

By Jeff Berardelli
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Western Europe just experienced a disastrous heatwave with nearly 2,000 people dead, and that number is rising.

London had it hottest temperature on record, by far, at 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a feat that has no prior precedent, considering London is further north than Seattle and Montreal.

As a result, the London Fire Brigade had its busiest day since World War II.

So what is behind this historic heat? The answer is extreme weather spiked by climate change. Simply put, the seemingly impossible, is now being made probable by a rapidly warming climate.

Here’s a look at the weather pattern that caused the extreme heat wave. A very amplified jet stream pumping heat north from southern Europe and Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjR8z_0goULmdS00
Europe Heat Dome/ WFLA

This propelled temperatures into uncharted territory, 30 degrees above the normal summer temperatures and more than 4 degrees above the London all-time record. It was so far into the right “tail” of the temperature distribution that statistics dictates it was virtually impossible in a pre-global warming climate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQvQk_0goULmdS00
Image Credit: Dr. Robert Rohde, Berkeley Earth

But we live in a new, warmer world. Global temperatures have risen 2 degrees Fahrenheit, and even more over land in Europe. And that has shifted what is considered a normal temperature curve in the 1900s, into extreme territory, allowing these history-breaking records to be more easily reached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386x8e_0goULmdS00
Image Credit: Climate Central

Coincidentally, a peer-reviewed paper came out a few weeks ago raising the alarm about European heatwaves. The authors found that Europe is a heatwave hotspot, that heatwaves are warming three to four times faster here than on average in the mid-latitudes, and that double jet streams are playing a role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVTTu_0goULmdS00
Paper: Rousi Et Al./ Image WFLA

Double jet streams, or split flow as meteorologists like to call it, happen naturally. But the authors have found that they are increasing and can explain a large portion of the faster acceleration in heat intensity over Europe.

So it seems that climate change is not just making heatwaves more intense through background warming, climate change may also be manipulating the steering flow, causing heat domes to become more prominent in parts of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1meF_0goULmdS00
Illustration of what a split flow jet stream and heat dome may look like. Image Credit: WFLA

This is not the first paper to find that a warmer world may be weirding the jet stream, but the extent to which is hotly debated among climate scientists.

Below are two figures from the paper. The top shows the heatwave hotspot over Europe, which since 1979 has seen its heatwave intensity rise by almost 4 degrees per decade. The bottom shows another hotspot over the Southwest US and Texas. The white boxes with text on top of the images were added by WFLA Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BMij_0goULmdS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uMAu_0goULmdS00

These figures illustrate that the climate is not warming uniformly and some areas are more likely to suffer heat extremes. Research has in fact found that concurrent heatwaves – heatwaves occurring simultaneously around the globe at the same time – have increased in frequency by six times.

The bottom line is that human-caused climate change is causing previously unprecedented extremes to become much more likely. And as humanity continues to emit greenhouse gases, in just decades extremes like this will become routine; instead of happening once every 1000 years, they will likely occur once every decade or more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

What is a red heat warning?

BRITS are used to changeable weather conditions - and at times can even experience serious heat. With a heatwave hitting much of the country in July 2022 the Met Office has issued a red heat warning. What is a red heat warning?. Brits have been heading out to enjoy the...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwaves#Western Europe#The London Fire Brigade#Berkeley Earth
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
WFLA

Florida man fatally shoots landlord trying to evict him, police say

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sanford man was arrested Thursday after police said he shot two men, killing one, who were trying to evict him from his home. The Sanford Police Department said they arrested 51-year-old Andre Crist on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. According to police, they...
SANFORD, FL
WFLA

WFLA

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy