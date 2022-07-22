ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Fremont police investigating alleged extortion of women

By Mike McKnight
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several young women from Fremont and Omaha are reporting that a cyberstalker is blackmailing them with explicit photos. One woman who asked not to...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Arrest Made In Homicide At Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to last Tuesday night’s homicide at Branched Oak Lake. In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, along with officers with Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday night arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik of Lincoln in connection to the shooting death of 42-year-old Benjamin Case on a boat at the Branched Oak Lake marina last Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Employee held at gunpoint during robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A store robbery on July 22 is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Speedee Mart, 2920 S 120th St, on Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials said the store employee reported a black man had come...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of Sarpy County CASA was arrested Thursday night and booked for allegedly stealing money from the organization she leads. Paula Creps leads Sarpy County CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. It advocates for children in foster care. Sarpy County...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, NE
kfornow.com

Suspect Arrested In Downtown Lincoln Stabbing

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)– A 37 year old Lincoln man is in a hospital with a life threatening knife wound, and a 29 year old Lincoln man is in jail charged with assault. Lincoln Police said the stabbing occurred at 11th and ‘N’ Street Friday morning at 9:30. Arriving officers found the 37-year-old Lincoln man with serious injuries in the area of 11th and ‘N’ Street. The man was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be life-threatening. He currently remains hospitalized.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating Friday night armed robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedee Mart. According to Omaha Police, a robbery happened at a Speedee Mart near South 120th Street and Westwood Lane at 11:44 p.m. Friday. A store employee allegedly told police that a man entered the store, showed...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Extortion#Violent Crime#Wowt
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
WOWT

Teens accused of 2021 homicide in Omaha appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prosecutors say three teens were hunting for people when they allegedly stole a car last year and headed for enemy gang territory. An Omaha police detective spent three hours on the witness stand at the Douglas County courthouse. Thursday afternoon, outlining several violent events over just a few days in June of 2021 including murder.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County woman changes plea to no contest in murder case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County woman pleads no contest to shooting and killing her husband three years ago. But not to murder, as charged. “Based on the nature and circumstances of the offense, I’m setting your bond at $2 million, 10%.”. Anne Valgora appeared in court again...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
kmaland.com

Man connected to Friday night incident found

(KMAland) -- UPDATED: The man has been found. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a male connected to an incident from Friday evening at the Fremont County campgrounds on Highway 275. According to a Facebook posting on the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office page, the suspect is...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa state park triple homicide suspect's La Vista link

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is among three family members murdered at a campground in eastern Iowa. Officials believe a La Vista man pulled the trigger – then turned the gun on himself. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the family was from Cedar...
LA VISTA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln City Council member pleads not guilty to DUI, negligent driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward entered a not guilty plea Friday for DUI and negligent driving, following a crash in the Capitol Beach neighborhood last month. Ward, 63, and her attorney entered a written not guilty plea and waived her arraignment scheduled for Friday. On June...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pepper spray incident leads to two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area responded to a report of a person spraying pepper spray indoors. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Capital Avenue on a report of a person spraying pepper spray in the building.
LINCOLN, NE
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

High-speed chase ends in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Authorities took a driver into custody Saturday after a high-speed chase. Radio traffic indicates that law enforcement attempted a traffic stop of a silver, four-door car with Kansas plates around 7 p.m. The car was reported traveling at 120 mph through Paul on Highway 128. Speeds...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln pastor shares concern in light of recent mass shootings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to the Gun Violence Archives, there have been at least 350 mass shootings in the U.S. this year alone. One of the attacks on that list is the shooting that took place on T Street on Tuesday. Pastor John Harris of Kingdom Encouragement Outreach...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy