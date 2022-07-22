ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

01-20-21-31, Cash Ball: 5

(one, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one; Cash Ball: five)

