Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

Did you know I used to have a mullet? I did. In the 90s, one of my best friends had really long, straight hair, and it looked great. I thought, "If he can do it, I can do it." The thing is, not everyone has straight hair. While mine grows "out" as it gets longer, it eventually develops a wave. Steve's didn't. But that didn't stop me. I let it grow until it was halfway down my back. It was enormous, AND it gave me a mullet. It lived seven years from 1992 until I woke up one morning in 1999, called my hairstylist/barber (never sure), and said, "Get this crap off me!"

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO