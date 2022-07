LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On his first night in the metro, a University of Louisville dental student lost all his belongings after they were stolen from him. According to a press release, Kendall Williams spent a night at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Old Henry Road the night of July 20 when the rental van that had all his belongings was stolen. His new place wasn’t ready to move in yet so he had to stay the night in a hotel.

