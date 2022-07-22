Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
22-23-27-33-35
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
22-23-27-33-35
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0