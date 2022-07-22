ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

22-23-27-33-35

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

