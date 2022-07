EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran away with the 400-meter title at world championships. Now, she may be walking away from the one-lap event for good. From now on, the sprinter from the Bahamas will dabble more in the 200-meter realm. Although she’s hinted at that particular plan before, this time it seems more permanent. She’s already a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 400 and just captured a world title Friday — the one crown missing from her resume.

