New state bill makes unauthorized sleeping on state land a crime

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — An employee of Silver Dollar City near Branson has died from head injuries while working at the park, federal officials said. The employee was hospitalized Wednesday with “head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster,” said Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burn bans have been implemented across southwest Missouri due to the drought conditions and extremely high temperatures we’ve been experiencing. Firefighters from the Marshfield Fire Protection District say that controlled burns during this time aren’t the only things that can get out of hand. They say that along with throwing a cigarette out of your car window, the heat coming off a car’s exhaust can be enough to start a raging fire.
It’s been just over three weeks since the murder trial of an Ozark County woman accused of killing her daughter was handed over to Judge Calvin Holden in Springfield. Judge Holden was expected to announce his verdict on Rebecca Ruud July 15, but a week later, no ruling has been announced by the Greene County Circuit Court.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake. Eugene Nelson, 79, of Minnesota, disappeared in the water Saturday evening. Divers found his body Sunday morning. Troopers say he began to struggle while he was swimming near the...
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson declared a drought alert for southern Missouri, which means state agencies will help farmers and ranchers hit hard by the harsh weather. According to state officials, most of Howell and Oregon Counties are now under extreme drought, with much of southwest Missouri under...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence County Emergency Services Board is working to implement an 8,250-square-foot 911 Emergency Communications Center in Mt Vernon south of I-44. The current 911 center is inside the Monett Police Department. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence County Health Department will sit alongside the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A law enforcement task force in the Ozarks received a hefty donation of weapons and tactical gear worth around $70,000. The equipment will help law enforcement in Douglas and Ozark counties. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said he got quite a surprise call, which came...
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County. Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.
Reports show an investigation is currently underway between the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a fatal shooting that involved one of the Douglas County Deputies. Next-of-kin are being notified before names or pertinent information is released. The officer that was involved in...
Hartville, MO. – A Lebanon woman wanted for dealing drugs is facing additional charges after being arrested in Wright County. On July 19, 2022 Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5 just south of Newton Pass Road. The driver, Susan Willhite, had an active no bond warrant.
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled multiple grass fires across the Ozarks, from Battlefield to Lebanon. Firefighters say they haven’t seen a day like this since 2012. One fire in Lebanon encompassed as many as 125 acres. Logan-Rogersville Protection District Chief Richard Stirts said it wasn’t a question of...
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Hollister transferred its police dispatch duties to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. Both police forces want to make more people aware of the change because it has caused confusion. Sheriff Brad Daniels says the change has resulted in many people hanging up, thinking they have called the wrong number.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s considered the hidden backbone of our economy, and experts warn -- it’s about to break. Even if you don’t have children, it’s affecting you. It’s one of the biggest reasons why most businesses are short-staffed. Research shows that the country...
Some 300 people turned out in 100-degree heat on Thursday for the unveiling of Springfield’s next comprehensive city plan. City leaders held a come-and-go type event at Hammons Field downtown. They showcased the ideas that community members developed in public meetings that started back in 2019. Dubbed Forward SGF,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Health Department says at least 76 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses this summer which is the most in the last four years. Most of those treated are either homeless or have outdoor jobs. ”It’s been very difficult, and I just take it...
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a man died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase only released limited information to KY3 News. Sheriff Degase did release information describing what led up to the incident. The sheriff says his deputies are working to notify next of kin before releasing the name.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri health care worker acted swiftly to save a 10-month-old boy in a hot car when the baby’s mother accidentally shut her car door without her keys, locking her child inside the vehicle. Jackie Muenks, who is a radiology manager at the Martin Center...
A Mountain Home husband and wife pled guilty to hiding a fugitive and were put on 12 months probation during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court July 11. Seventy-two-year-old Charles Gale and his wife, 65-year-old Stephanie Rae Gale, were arrested in late November last year when a search warrant was served at property along Mercedes Loop in Norfork.
