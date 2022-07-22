ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, MO

New state bill makes unauthorized sleeping on state land a crime

KYTV
 2 days ago

www.ky3.com

Hays Post

Feds update details on employee death at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — An employee of Silver Dollar City near Branson has died from head injuries while working at the park, federal officials said. The employee was hospitalized Wednesday with “head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster,” said Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor.
KYTV

Firefighters explain how burn bans are implemented and enforced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burn bans have been implemented across southwest Missouri due to the drought conditions and extremely high temperatures we’ve been experiencing. Firefighters from the Marshfield Fire Protection District say that controlled burns during this time aren’t the only things that can get out of hand. They say that along with throwing a cigarette out of your car window, the heat coming off a car’s exhaust can be enough to start a raging fire.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KYTV

Missouri Sheriffs say they will not give up CCW information to FBI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake. Eugene Nelson, 79, of Minnesota, disappeared in the water Saturday evening. Divers found his body Sunday morning. Troopers say he began to struggle while he was swimming near the...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Lawrence County moving its 911 Center from Monett to Mt. Vernon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence County Emergency Services Board is working to implement an 8,250-square-foot 911 Emergency Communications Center in Mt Vernon south of I-44. The current 911 center is inside the Monett Police Department. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence County Health Department will sit alongside the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash involving RV in Barry County, Mo.

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County. Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Douglas County Sheriffs Office Investigating Fatal Shooting

Reports show an investigation is currently underway between the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a fatal shooting that involved one of the Douglas County Deputies. Next-of-kin are being notified before names or pertinent information is released. The officer that was involved in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Wanted Lebanon Woman Arrested with Drugs in Wright County

Hartville, MO. – A Lebanon woman wanted for dealing drugs is facing additional charges after being arrested in Wright County. On July 19, 2022 Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5 just south of Newton Pass Road. The driver, Susan Willhite, had an active no bond warrant.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle several large grass fires across the Ozarks

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled multiple grass fires across the Ozarks, from Battlefield to Lebanon. Firefighters say they haven’t seen a day like this since 2012. One fire in Lebanon encompassed as many as 125 acres. Logan-Rogersville Protection District Chief Richard Stirts said it wasn’t a question of...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Taney County Sheriff’s Office handling dispatch duties for the city of Hollister, Mo.

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Hollister transferred its police dispatch duties to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. Both police forces want to make more people aware of the change because it has caused confusion. Sheriff Brad Daniels says the change has resulted in many people hanging up, thinking they have called the wrong number.
KYTV

Douglas County deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a man died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase only released limited information to KY3 News. Sheriff Degase did release information describing what led up to the incident. The sheriff says his deputies are working to notify next of kin before releasing the name.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Couple who hid fugitive appear in court

A Mountain Home husband and wife pled guilty to hiding a fugitive and were put on 12 months probation during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court July 11. Seventy-two-year-old Charles Gale and his wife, 65-year-old Stephanie Rae Gale, were arrested in late November last year when a search warrant was served at property along Mercedes Loop in Norfork.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

