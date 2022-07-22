ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Bednarek wins silver medal in 200-meter dash at World Athletics Championships

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago

For the second time in the space of a year, Kenny Bednarek is heading home with a silver medal.

Eleven months after capturing a silver at the Tokyo Olympics, the Rice Lake alumnus earned another by taking second in the men’s 200-meter final at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday in Eugene, Ore. Canada’s Andre De Grasse ran a personal best to beat Bednarek in Tokyo, and American Noah Lyles replicated the feat to win at Hayward Field.

