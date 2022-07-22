Four Seasons Hotel Celebrates Year Anniversary

In The Quarter Storm, by Veronica G Henry, Reina Dumond is a Haitian voodun priestess with water powers. She mostly makes a living selling small spells for guidance, for finding lost things, or to settle relationship trouble. The magic is real -- there's never a question of whether her powers are real, or whether there's a supernatural payment required for what Reina can do. I loved reading the descriptions of spells, there's a real poetry in the list of essentials and steps. But the story is still grounded in everyday life in New Orleans. Sure, she makes a living with magic, but Reina pays on her rent-to-own cottage or deals with late-paying (and non-paying customers), always a freelancer's stress. The story blends mystic knowledge and legend, New Orleans characters and customs, and dark corruption.

