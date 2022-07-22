ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County Music Guide: 7.21.22

lakecountybloom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, folks, it’s hot outside. Okay, that’s the understatement of the year, but I’m just sayin’… But on the positive side, the live music scheduled for this next week is gonna be just as hot. Again – just sayin’… Here’s the live music guide for Lake County for the week of...

www.lakecountybloom.com

Comments / 0

Related
sonomasun.com

Sonoma throws a block party

The 25th Annual Sonoma City Party returns to Sonoma Plaza on Thursday evening, August 5. The no-charge occasion features live music from tribute bands SleaZZy Top, Illegitimate AC/DC, and local jam all-stars Loosely Covered (above). Surreal vaudeville troupe Traveling Spectacular, fronted by surreal vaudevillian Tobias Weinberger, adds a touch of...
SONOMA, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Banging Pots And Yelling To Get Spouses Attention, Subject Yelling At A Building – Ukiah Police Logs 07.22.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Looking About in Mendocino County: Saying ‘goodbye’

“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. After a year-long unusually rapid progression of pulmonary fibrosis, John Gaston Dickerson of Redwood Valley passed away on July 6, 2022, at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

A Black Bear Meanders About a Fort Bragg Home

Mike Bradley, a resident of Fort Bragg’s Pearl Drive, has become accustomed to regular visits by California Black Bears, whether they be mooching off his apple tree for a late night snack or rambling through his girlfriend’s yard in the late afternoon. Yesterday at about 5:00 p.m., Bradley’s...
FORT BRAGG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
City
Pine Grove, CA
City
Kelseyville, CA
City
Upper Lake, CA
City
Clearlake, CA
City
Finley, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Lake County News

Helping Paws: ‘Hoss,’ ‘Missy’ and the dogs

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has more young dogs waiting for homes this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Belgian malinois, border collie, bull terrier, Great Pyrenees, Labrador retriever, pit bull, shar pei, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound. Dogs...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Toxic algae found in Russian River and Spring Lake

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - Mid- and late summer is the time when algae blooms appear, bringing the threat of toxicity to families hoping to enjoy the water. That's going on right now in Sonoma County, where there are good algae and toxic algae. It's important to know the difference as the...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE:Evacs Lifted] Fire Ignites Near Clearlake

Evacuations are being requested this afternoon after a fire ignited near Clearlake. The #ParkFire began near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Highway 53 and what initially was reported as one acre, subsequent reports on the fire’s condition describe it crossing Highway 53 and significantly spotting. There are reports...
CLEARLAKE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Dj#Will Rock#Dance#Lead Guitar#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Kelsey Creek Brewing#The Rhythm And Roots Band#The Holding Company#The Saw Shop Public House
sonomamag.com

19 Best Restaurants for Newcomers to Sonoma County

Of the hundreds of amazing restaurants in Sonoma County, a handful stand out as the best-of-the-best destinations for newcomers. Some are fancy, some are decidedly not, but they all share a focus on local ingredients, friendly service and sense-of-place dining that define what it is to eat in this mecca of taste. Click through the above gallery for details.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Mendocino Coast Humane Society in need of help

The Mendocino Coast Humane Society sits under the trees at the end of Summer Lane, where the road turns to gravel beyond residences closer to Highway 20. Set back from the road, the nondescript buildings currently house 134 homeless animals. The non-profit is in crisis mode, dealing with an explosion of unwanted pets and the recent retirement of a local veterinarian whose clients had nowhere else to go.
MENDOCINO, CA
mendofever.com

The Blue Fire Burns Five Acres on the Mendocino/Sonoma County Line

Yesterday’s Blue Fire ignited on the Mendocino/Sonoma County line burning through five acres of riverbank and hillside before the flames were beaten back. Patricia Austin, the Public Information Officer of CAL FIRE Mendocino, told us the Blue Fire was a “one and done” sort of incident. Investigators are still working to determine the ignition source.
MENDOCINO, CA
mendofever.com

Fort Bragg Facing Down a Stage 1 Water Alert—City Will Recommend Restrictions Next Week

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City was fortunate to receive late rains this past spring extending our need to require. water conservation restrictions, however, as current water supply conditions are beginning to show the effects of a third year of drought, City staff is recommending that the City Council take action during the next Council meeting of Monday, July 25, 2022, to declare a Stage 1 Water Alert and implement Stage 1 Water Conservation Restrictions targeting a citywide reduction of at least five to ten percent (5%-10%) of Seasonal Water Demand. If approved, such restrictions apply to all persons using or consuming water both inside and outside the City and within the water service area and regardless of whether any person using water has a contract for water service within the City immediately.
FORT BRAGG, CA
jsfashionista.com

The Madrona Healdsburg, The Most Stunning New Luxury Hotel in Healdsburg

There’s nothing like enjoying a luxury staycation at an absolutely amazing place especially when it’s just a few steps from my home, also located in Healdsburg. This gorgeous recently reopened luxury boutique hotel is a dream. I am feeling relaxed and refreshed after staying at The Madrona, Healdsburg.
HEALDSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy