Michigan State

Major freeway set to close overnight for bridge construction in Metro Detroit

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – It’s moving day for the five million pounds of the new skeleton of the Second Street Bridge. It will be Michigan’s first network-tied arch bridge, and it will be slid into place over seven days. “We understand...

www.clickondetroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving in: Tracking severe weather alerts in Southeast Michigan

We’re tracking severe weather moving across Michigan, with the possibility of severe storms firing in Metro Detroit during the overnight hours. Storms could bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. The biggest window is between midnight and 3 a.m. We’re tracking severe weather alerts in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Scattered showers Sunday night, with milder weather next week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown. This evening becomes cloudier, and scattered showers form from South Central Michigan to the I-69 corridor and travel over Southeast Michigan. More stable air arrives overnight, and it will be mild. Tomorrow will become bright and warm with lower humidity. The next chance of rain is mid-week.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Severe storms expected Sunday throughout Metro Detroit - here is what you need to know

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms race across Detroit and Southeast Michigan even before dawn Sunday morning. The storms have the potential to produce severe weather, torrential rain, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind. Claps of thunder will be heard from the time people are trying to sleep to the moments families are preparing breakfast and getting ready for morning services. Temperatures start in the 70s.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Cracking Down On Speeding In Macomb County Today

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding and conducting a speed enforcement along I-696 in Macomb County today. Troopers will be on I-696 today, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between I-94 and Dequindre Road. According to MSP, they are conducting the speed enforcement to reduce fatalities and traffic crashes, and change motorist behavior for a safer commute. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

NTSB: Michigan pilot of crashed airplane was not instrument-rated

DETROIT – The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that the pilot of a small plane that crashed in western Michigan in poor weather, killing himself and a passenger, did not hold an instrument rating to fly in such conditions. The single-engine plane Cessna crashed July 15 in Oceana...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
#Metro Detroit#Arch Bridge#Freeway#Skeleton#Urban Construction#Mdot#I 94#Wayne State University
ClickOnDetroit.com

Isolated tornado, damaging winds possible in severe weather tonight in Metro Detroit: What to know

We’re tracking a window for severe weather tonight across Southeast Michigan, with an isolated tornado possible, among other threats. The National Weather Service has Metro Detroit in the “Slight Risk” category for severe storms, the second highest of five levels, with the target window between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. into Sunday morning, with another cluster possible around 4 a.m. into sunrise on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
bigrapidsnews.com

3 new Chick-fil-A's to open in southeast Michigan this fall

Chick-fil-A plans to open three new restaurants this fall in the metro Detroit area, an addition to the 10 restaurants serving southeast Michigan. The new locations are in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the company, and are expected to bring around 300 jobs to the area. Five more locations are expected to follow in the next three to five years.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested For Driving Impaired On M-10, Carrying Loaded 9mm Pistol

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding. Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol. MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWJ News Radio

'We can’t dig forever’: As search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill turns up empty-handed, authorities may be forced to reassess

LENOX TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - It’s been seven months since 17-year-old Zion Foster disappeared and after two months of searching for the teen’s body in a Metro Detroit landfill, authorities said time is running out. WWJ’s Sandra McNeill spoke with Detroit Police Spokesman Rudy Harper on Friday who gave...
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn lottery winner’s name being used in scam

On the morning of July 19, a New York woman got a text message from an unknown number, claiming that a man who had won the lottery in Michigan was trying to give away $20,000 each to two random winners. The man’s name being used was Keith Burge of Dearborn,...
DEARBORN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Places to Find Great Sweet Corn

Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
CHELSEA, MI
WKQI Channel 955

This Is Michigan's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Michigan. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through multiple forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through a few national forests throughout the state. Locals are also able to hunt near the river.
MICHIGAN STATE

