Former WH aide Pottinger: U.S. system of government ‘not something we should take for granted’

MSNBC
 2 days ago

americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ, FBI deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Report

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson say they have 'concerns' about Secret Service system that led to texts being 'purged' after January 6 and says they could have violated federal law

Reps. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson raised 'concerns' about a potential violation of law that led to subpoenaed Secret Service texts being deleted after an apparent system migration. Many Secret Service text messages sent around the time of the riot were 'erased as part of a device-replacement program,' the agency...
MSNBC

How the Secret Service became not just a protecter of the president's body, but his secrets

Carol Leonnig, Washington Post reporter and author of “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" joins Morning Joe to discuss Trump's Secret Service "There's an arrogance that runs through Secret Service, and an effort, always, to cover up anything that would be embarrassing, humiliating or anything that's bad about the president.," Leonnig says. "Remember, sometimes the Secret service becomes not just a protector of the president's body, but of the president's secrets." July 20, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

Baker Who Refused to Serve Lesbians Sees Penalty Cut After SCOTUS Ruling

A baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple has had his financial penalty drastically reduced, nearly a decade after the incident in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer filed a complaint in 2013 against Sweet Cakes by Melissa owners Melissa and Aaron Klein after they were refused service. A $135,000 fine was issued in 2015 and the Oregon Court of Appeals twice upheld a ruling that the bakery had discriminated against the couple. But after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in favor of a Colorado baker who had refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple on religious grounds, the Sweet Cakes case was ordered to be re-examined. Appellate judges this year ordered the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to re-examine the fine issued after finding that the bureau had “at least subtly” strayed from a legal obligation to be neutral to Aaron Klein’s religion. State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle on Tuesday announced that the fine would be reduced to $30,000.
MSNBC

Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

The January 6 Committee says three members of the Secret Service had retained private attorneys even before DHS opened a criminal investigation into the agency’s deleted text messages. Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter for the Guardian, and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the “very serious” destruction of data.July 23, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump's criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland's intentions aren't.

For weeks, if not months, leadership at the Department of Justice has repeatedly told us they will follow the facts and the law and will hold Jan. 6 wrongdoers accountable “at any level.” Yet they provide few updates or concrete information. We have seen zero overt law enforcement activity against anyone but the foot soldiers of former President Donald Trump’s insurrection. In substance, the DOJ is asking the American people to trust them. But following the House’s final (at least for a while) Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, that trust is eroding.
MSNBC

Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?

Eugene Robinson and Joe Scarborough discuss the Jan. 6 committee's references to former President Donald Trump's "inaction," and how that word doesn't properly describe Trump's behavior on that day. "It wasn't inaction — it was malfeasance," Robinson said. Scarborough agreed, stating that "There was no inaction here, it was all action. He was a coup plotter that whipped up the mob, released them, and then sat back and watch... why would he stop something that he spent six months preparing for?" July 22, 2022.
TIME

Mike Pence’s Secret Service Agents Thought They Might Not Survive Jan. 6

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The Secret Service is perhaps the most elite security force in the world, a group of trained professionals whose skills are matched only by their finely honed and celebrated paranoia. If you can picture a worst-case scenario, there are terrific odds that the team that lives on earpiece vibrations can beat your dystopian fantasy. It’s literally their job to ask what can possibly go wrong and then shift course to ensure their charges can make it through another day. If their issue wants to visit a war zone, the Secret Service can, with sufficient warning, get the package in and out before potential threats even know they’re in the theater. When those in the backseats are the President, Vice President, their families and—at times—their senior staffers, there’s not a lot of room for simply hoping for the best. Success is the only acceptable option.
NBC News

Full Luria: AG Merrick Garland ‘doesn’t need to wait on us’ to pursue Trump criminal charges

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, discusses the latest on the hearings explaining that a final product of the committee will be a report on the full investigation and says she “sure as hell hope[s]” the Department of Justice will pursue a criminal investigation into Trump. July 24, 2022.
