CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for a driver that crashed into a power pole and left the scene early Thursday morning. The car was found crashed into the pole around 7 a.m. after a power outage was reported in the area and an officer saw sparks flying from the pole, according to CCPD officials. No driver was around.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO