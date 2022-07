Cathy LaClair lives at the end of a street in Milton along Arrowhead Mountain Lake. She said people frequently pull into her driveway looking for a place to access the water. Most places to safely enter the lake, which straddles the border of Milton and Georgia, are on private land, she said at a Selectboard meeting this week. LaClair thinks the town needs better public access for boats, which might encourage more people to visit.

MILTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO