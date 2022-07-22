ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit WR Joshua Manning commits to Mizzou as Drinkwitz picks up key in-state recruit

By Nathan Han
 2 days ago

Missouri picked up a key in-state recruit with the commitment of Lee’s Summit four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning.

The 6-foot-3 receiver chose Mizzou over Kansas State at a ceremony at Lee’s Summit High School on Thursday.

He caught 69 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season at Lee’s Summit, where Manning also plays basketball and competes in track & field.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s 2023 recruiting class grew to eight with the commitment of Manning, the No. 8-ranked player in the state, according to 247Sports .

He joins four-star tight end Brett Norfleet and four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson as the three four-star recruits in the class.

Manning will also join his older brother Micah Manning, who also plays wide receiver, at Missouri.

