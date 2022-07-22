ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

AZ Governor campaign comes to Tucson

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MspjG_0goUHiFO00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be dueling campaign events and dueling endorsements on display Friday in the race for the Republican Governor’s nomination. Governor Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign with Karrin Taylor Robson in Tucson tomorrow, while former President Donald Trump will campaign for Kari Lake at an event in Prescott Valley.

The race between former TV anchor Kari Lake and business woman Karrin Taylor Robson has been perceived as a contest between the Trump wing of the Republican Party, and Republicans more like the party before Trump. The race carries the energy—and the anger of recent politics.

Voters who tuned into the debate on Arizona PBS did not learn much about the candidates and their policies. They mostly learned the candidates are quick to talk over each other in on camera squabbles that highlight how combative the Republican Governor’s primary has become.

Former TV Anchor Kari Lake and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson are the front runners.

Chuck Coughlin is a longtime political consultant. His company is HighGround Inc. He’s worked for Republicans but says he’s not working for any campaign right now.

Coughlin says he’s never seen a Governor’s primary quite like this.

“The amount of money that Karen Taylor Robson is spending is clearly unique. That's $15 million and counting. That's never been done in Arizona. And the nature of Lake's cultish, personality, surrounded by election deniers, and Trump is also unique.”

Coughlin says it helps Lake that she’s a familiar face from many years as a news anchor at the Phoenix Fox station—and it helps that she has Donald Trump’s endorsement. But he says that only takes Lake so far.

“Lake has been sort of stuck between 35 and 40%. From the minute she announced and got the Trump endorsement. She has been sort of stuck there.”

Both candidates have talked tough on familiar issues like securing the border.

Coughlin says, “That's the rule. That goes back all the way to Nixon: don't let anybody get to the right of ya.”

Lake’s experience is in journalism. She leans hard against the current Republican establishment, while Robson has been in the establishment. She’s served on the Board of Regents that governs state universities and has had plenty of dealings with government as a real estate attorney.

That is part of why Governor Ducey endorsed Robson on CNN.

Ducey said, “And Karen Taylor Robson is the real conservative. She's the real deal. She started her career working for Ronald Reagan. She's pro wall, pro gun, pro life. She's the mother of four. She has been a community leader and a successful business person.”

And while Lake points to how Trump endorsed her, Robson has her own endorsement that shows the split in the Republican party. Mike Pence, Trump’s former Vice President has endorsed Robson.

Coughlin says, “I think it's Pence, you know, making a bet. I think he's making a bet here trying to put some fuel in his own tank by being associated with what he hopes to be a winner.”

Coughlin says one of the biggest boosts for Robson is former Congressman Matt Salmon dropping out of the Governor’s race and endorsing Robson. He says Salmon’s voters are more likely to turn to Robson, than to Lake and that could give Robson the edge in a race that will probably still be very close.

——-

Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9. With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 21

JennBUn
2d ago

I question why Taylor spending so much money. Takes money to make money. Fill her pocket get her vote no thank you.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuffPost

Kari Lake Walked Away From A Career In Journalism. Now She's Running For Governor By Bashing The Media.

PHOENIX — It was a sweltering Arizona evening in late June, and Kari Lake was standing on a stage in a church community center in front of a giant poster of Kari Lake. The promotional material for Lake’s campaign for governor featured Lake’s head and shoulders, floating alongside Donald Trump’s head and shoulders, with a quote from Trump: “Kari Lake is fantastic. She is going to win big.”
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Federal judge holds hearing on Arizona voting tabulation machines

PHOENIX — A federal judge has heard arguments from both sides in a lawsuit involving election tabulation machines in Arizona. The lawsuit pits two high-profile candidates against each other, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs, who is also Secretary of State. Lake, along with...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Elections
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

The Rumor Mill – The Chief’s Desk

This week, we dispel a rumor. Normally, I wouldn’t engage, however, according to some of our union officials, they’re hearing a lot of this on the floor, and apparently, it’s the talk of many in the Tucson area. Rumor: Chief Freitag is leaving CAFMA to take the...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Meet Old Tucson’s new general manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson recently welcomed its new general manager ahead of its reopening this fall. Kristine “Kiki” Keefner has years of experience working in the hospitality and services industry, having worked at major brands like Mastro’s Restaurants and eegee’s. She has an expansive operational history working with businesses and nonprofits in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Colorado.
TUCSON, AZ
Tom Handy

New York City Mayor Calls Out Texas and Arizona Governor

New York City Mayor Eric AdamsScreenshot from Twitter. Not long after Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser complained about Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Now, another mayor of a big city has more complaints about him. This time it is New York CityMayor Eric Adams.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Matt Salmon
Person
Donald Trump
kyma.com

Governor Ducey gives heated response to New York City Mayor on border crisis

(KYMA, KECY) - Turning a blind eye. Those are the words from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey toward the Biden Administration and others surrounding the current crisis at the southern border. The Governor took to Twitter on Thursday night to specifically call out the New York City Mayor - Eric Adams...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Az#The Republican Party#Pbs#Highground Inc
azpm.org

Pima County tourism saw strong rebound in 2021

Tourism in Pima County saw a strong rebound last year. A report from tourism bureau Visit Tucson says money spent by travelers in Pima County last year was up 77 percent from 2020. Visit Tucson CEO Felipe Garcia says one thing that may have helped was how his organization shifted...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Heat deaths rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat has killed more people in Pima County this year. Heat killed 17 people in Pima County and most were not living their lives on the street. Anyone who’s lived in Arizona who awhile understands just how hot it can be. But you still may not appreciate that the heat can be enough to kill you even in your own home.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
journalaz.com

Author exposes Clarkdale’s ‘sinister’ history

Local author Peggy Hicks truly enjoys her work. While reading from her latest book, “Bootleggers, Bottles & Badges: The More Sinister Side of the So-called “Model Town” of Clarkdale Arizona,” Hicks brought her stories to life using a trunk-full of props: Authentic antique bottles, newspaper clippings, a pistol, and an old spittoon, which she literally kicked off the stage, intentionally during her performance at Stardust Books on Saturday, July 16.
CLARKDALE, AZ
CBS Denver

Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts

Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline.The office informed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who fell short in his bid for the party's U.S. Senate nomination, that it was moving forward finalizing the results of the primary. Neither candidate paid the $236,000 that was due by July 15...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Senior HomeCare owner honors mom, caring for others

Caregiving is personal for Tina Gillette of Senior HomeCare of Tucson. She was schooled in hospice when her mother was visited by a nurse twice weekly. Still, the caregiving largely fell on Gillette and her sister. She had two small children at the time, but with the help of her...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy