Alvarez homers as Astros down Yankees 7-5 for DH sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and had four RBIs to retake the major league lead, leading the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Sunday night. Alonso hit his 25th home run in a five-run sixth and added a RBI double high off the center-field wall in a three-run seventh that built an 8-1 lead. With 82 RBIs, he moved one ahead of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge heading into the first Subway Series game of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Eric Hosmer provided Musgrove (8-5) a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the sixth off Drew Smith (2-3), but the Mets rallied in the bottom half on the sweltering night and reopened a 1 1/2-game NL East lead over second-place Atlanta. New York avoided a three-game sweep and what would have been its first four-game losing streak this year. After wasting a second-and-third, no-outs threat in the fifth, the Mets pressured again when Starling Marte singled leading off the sixth and Francisco Lindor doubled.

