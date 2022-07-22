Alvarez homers as Astros down Yankees 7-5 for DH sweep
HOUSTON (AP) -- The Houston Astros opened the second half of the season by sweeping the New York Yankees in a doubleheader Thursday to inch closer in the standings to the team with baseball's best record. Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five RBIs as...
A day after designating Michael Perez for assignment, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded the catcher to the New York Mets for cash considerations on Saturday. Perez, 29, has been a solid defensive catcher throughout his MLB career, but a lackluster threat as a batter. In 39 games with the Pirates this season, Perez is batting .150 with six home runs and 11 RBI. Behind the plate, he allowed only one passed ball in 294.2 innings.
BALTIMORE -- — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Sunday. Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, had the first four-hit game of his career. New York, with the...
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and had four RBIs to retake the major league lead, leading the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Sunday night. Alonso hit his 25th home run in a five-run sixth and added a RBI double high off the center-field wall in a three-run seventh that built an 8-1 lead. With 82 RBIs, he moved one ahead of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge heading into the first Subway Series game of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Eric Hosmer provided Musgrove (8-5) a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the sixth off Drew Smith (2-3), but the Mets rallied in the bottom half on the sweltering night and reopened a 1 1/2-game NL East lead over second-place Atlanta. New York avoided a three-game sweep and what would have been its first four-game losing streak this year. After wasting a second-and-third, no-outs threat in the fifth, the Mets pressured again when Starling Marte singled leading off the sixth and Francisco Lindor doubled.
It was not quite 2019, but Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh basically said this National Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend “felt more like normal.”
Well, not quite. The crowd at the ceremony behind the Clark Sports Center for seven inductees, headlined by David “Big Papi” Ortiz, looked to be about half the 55,000 who showed up for Mariano Rivera three years ago.
Even in 2015, when Ortiz’s fellow Dominican and Boston Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez was honored, the hills and pastures around the Center were alive and chocked with fans. Those same hills were...
Fresh off the injured list, the New York Yankees didn't give Yordan Álvarez the time of day in his lone plate appearance in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, intentionally walking the lefty. But as the designated hitter started game two, the Yankees pitched to the league leader in OPS, and it didn't end well for New York.
BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night. Toronto came within two runs of the...
Yesterday was the definition of a Pyrrhic victory for the Yankees, a 7-6 win that saw Michael King fracture his elbow and Aroldis Chapman continue to be unreliable. With three straight tough games in two days coming out of the All Star break, New York could use a laugher, and the ballclub has a good shot with Gerrit Cole on the mound against the Orioles tonight.
Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings as the Houston Astros extended their lead in the American League West to a dozen games by defeating the host Seattle Mariners 3-1 Saturday afternoon. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had run-scoring doubles for the Astros, who improved to 4-0 since the All-Star break....
