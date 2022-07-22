ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Phoenix area families discover ways to cool down amid extreme heat

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Phoenix area is gripped by...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Scorpions in Arizona: Hot weather, monsoon activity are making these critters more active

PHOENIX - A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona. Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Flood Watches issued for 14 Arizona counties: Live radar, updates

A Flood Watch has now been issued for 14 Arizona counties as storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind and lightning across the state. Maricopa, Pinal County: Until 5 a.m. on July 27. The county's weather advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Heat#Cool Down
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Top Places to Live in Arizona

If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

SRP worker rescues wild horse stuck in Arizona canal

SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - Kristen Keim, a water master with Salt River Project, started off her day like any other, but she never expected to have to save a horse. Keim first noticed the stallion standing in a canal on the Salt River Pima Indian Community, blowing...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona may see flash floods statewide in the coming days, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona's desert, usually arid, climate will be ground zero for flash flooding risk as a high-pressure system moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. The monsoon pattern is going to be getting into perfect alignment with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox10phoenix.com

Say hello to Krystal Ortiz

FOX 10 meteorologist Krystal Ortiz is no stranger to The Valley. And that's a good thing, since her first day on the air coincided with monsoon storms kicking into high gear around Arizona. Krystal grew up in Gilbert, and while attending Highland High School she realized math and science were...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Matty G's serving up delicious burgers across Arizona

The fun, new sake and sushi-focused establishment emphasizes flavor-forward nigiri and sashimi and has an expansive menu and depth of sake and Japanese whiskies. Flagstaff is becoming a popular foodie destination. Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST. |. “We are a place that has the dining you have...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Owner of Tempe cookie shop defends business practices following lawsuit from Crumbl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
TEMPE, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

NWS issues flood warning for Southeast Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

DNA could finally solve decades-old Arizona murder

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It's a decades-old mystery that still haunts Arizona's high country. On June 12, 1987, Cathy Sposito went out with her friends for dinner. The New York native was in Yavapai County for school, studying at Prescott College. She told her friends she planned to go hiking in the morning but they didn't realize they'd never see her again.
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Watch: Endless sea of crickets overrun Idaho highway

An Idaho highway was literally overrun with so many Mormon crickets that the state’s transportation department had to get a tractor to clear the road, according to shocking video shared on Twitter. The Idaho Transportation Department showed a tractor leisurely making its way down the highway as it swept...
IDAHO STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Debbie Lesko Requests Department of Energy Change Energy Efficiency Requirements Deadline to Ease Burdens for Arizona Builders

Arizona Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ-08) recently sent a letter to the Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, requesting she delay the deadline for implementing minimum efficiency performance requirements for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) in the south to give Arizona builders a buffer period. “The Biden Administration has instituted...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona DES seeking millions back in unemployment payments

Officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security say their review has found that a lot of people who received unemployment payments in Arizona didn't actually qualify for unemployment, even though they were initially told that they did. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy