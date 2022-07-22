Phoenix area families discover ways to cool down amid extreme heat

PHOENIX - A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona. Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO