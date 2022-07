There’s been some controversy surrounding the Adilette 22, as Kanye West labelled the pair as “a fake YEEZY made by adidas themselves.” But Kanye’s adidas footwear isn’t readily available to the masses, and this coupled with adidas’ nurtured expertise in more experimental designs might explain why the Adilette 22 is so daring with its new aesthetic. Plenty of colorways are expected to come over the next few months, and now a “Carbon/Aluminum” offering is expected to arrive for the summer months.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO