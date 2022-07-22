Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Covington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following county, Covington. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Opp, Babbie, Wiggins, Horn Hill, Blairs, Onycha and Beulah. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO