Accidents

Home explosion survivor takes flight again

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors say it's a miracle he survived....

www.fox6now.com

Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
#Accident
BBC

Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury

A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
ACCIDENTS
People

Survivor of South Africa Nightclub Tragedy — in Which at Least 21 Died — Says She Fainted Over 'Strong Smell'

A survivor of the deadly nightclub tragedy in South Africa says she lost consciousness after she and other teenagers were overcome by a "strong smell" at the venue. Sinovuyo Monyane, 19, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that she "passed out" early Sunday morning as a crowd of people desperately attempted to exit the Enyobeni Tavern at Scenery Park in East London, CBS News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Covid lunacy strikes again: Mother's horror after little girl is kicked out of hospital with a terrible head injury because she tested positive to the virus

The mother of a three-year-old toddler who was denied treatment for a serious concussion because she tested positive for Covid has doubled down on her criticism of the hospital on breakfast television. Deborah Reeves appeared on the Today show on Friday to recall the traumatic experience of taking her daughter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Parents deny allowing death of obese daughter

Two parents have denied allowing their teenage daughter to die by letting her become morbidly obese. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. Alan Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, both from Newtown, Powys, are charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after downing entire Jagermeister bottle in two minutes in viral video

A South African man who drank an entire bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes as part of a binge-drinking competition has died.Police in Waterval, outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, South Africa, have now opened an inquest into the death of the unidentified man, who they believe is around 25 or 30 years old.Jagermeister is a digestif liqueur that has an alcohol by volume of 35 per cent.A viral video showed him gulping down an entire bottle of Jagermeister in less than two minutes over the weekend, while people clap and cheer him on. But he soon collapsed.According to police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenager, 17, dies from rare blood disorder 'after doctors thought she had tonsillitis' - as devastated family pay tribute to 'perfect daughter' who 'touched the lives of everyone that met her'

The devastated family of a teenage girl who died aged 17, have paid an emotional tribute to the 'perfect daughter' who 'touched the lives of everyone that met her'. Leah Rogers, from Neath, went on her first holiday with friends in Majorca in May, ad upon returing fell ill with what doctors initially suspected was tonsillitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY

