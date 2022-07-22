Home explosion survivor takes flight again

A young boy has been mauled by a dog in a vicious attack at a remote Western Australian campground. The eight-year-old was camping at a site in Gnaraloo, near Carnarvon, when he was attacked by a dog around 7.30am on Saturday. He was flown by a Royal Flying Doctor Service...
The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
A FAMILY have said their 19-year-old daughter may still be alive had doctors taken her symptoms seriously. Amelia Ellerby, 19, waited more than a year to see a GP before finding out she was riddled with cancer. The bubbly teen was admitted to A&E and scans revealed she had stage...
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
A survivor of the deadly nightclub tragedy in South Africa says she lost consciousness after she and other teenagers were overcome by a "strong smell" at the venue. Sinovuyo Monyane, 19, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that she "passed out" early Sunday morning as a crowd of people desperately attempted to exit the Enyobeni Tavern at Scenery Park in East London, CBS News reported.
AT least 22 young people have been killed in a suspected mass poisoning at a nightclub after bodies were found "strewn across tables and chairs". Cops have launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths after an end-of-exams party ended in tragedy at a popular venue in South Africa. Emergency services...
A missing Queensland boy has been located 'safe and well' by police after a seven day search. Police had launched a frantic search for the boy after he went missing last Sunday around 4pm. The 11-year-old had gone to the Yarroon Street skate park in Gladstone but failed to return...
A mother who was found lying on the road with mysterious head injuries is expected to be taken off life support on Thursday. Karen Johnson, 59, was found bleeding on Sampson Road in Elizabeth Grove, in Adelaide's north, at about 8pm on Wednesday. She had suffered critical head injuries and...
This is the terrifying moment a Mercedes flies through the air, past one car before smashing into another. The bizarre crash was captured in shocking Ring doorbell video, filmed from a house in Bexley, south-east London. Police said two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that...
The mother of a three-year-old toddler who was denied treatment for a serious concussion because she tested positive for Covid has doubled down on her criticism of the hospital on breakfast television. Deborah Reeves appeared on the Today show on Friday to recall the traumatic experience of taking her daughter...
Two parents have denied allowing their teenage daughter to die by letting her become morbidly obese. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. Alan Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, both from Newtown, Powys, are charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing...
A South African man who drank an entire bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes as part of a binge-drinking competition has died.Police in Waterval, outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, South Africa, have now opened an inquest into the death of the unidentified man, who they believe is around 25 or 30 years old.Jagermeister is a digestif liqueur that has an alcohol by volume of 35 per cent.A viral video showed him gulping down an entire bottle of Jagermeister in less than two minutes over the weekend, while people clap and cheer him on. But he soon collapsed.According to police...
The devastated family of a teenage girl who died aged 17, have paid an emotional tribute to the 'perfect daughter' who 'touched the lives of everyone that met her'. Leah Rogers, from Neath, went on her first holiday with friends in Majorca in May, ad upon returing fell ill with what doctors initially suspected was tonsillitis.
COPS are hunting two men who reportedly tried to entice a teenage girl into a car as she walked to school. The youngster was approached near shops in Sandwell, West Mids on Monday morning. She escaped without injury following the frightening ordeal. The schoolgirl then raised the alarm when she...
Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
Police have confirmed that two people have died following a crash involving a light aircraft in Co Down. Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call on Tuesday evening. A PSNI spokesman said: “It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the...
